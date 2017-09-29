The best alarm clocks to kickstart your day

Over the past decade, many of us have gotten used to setting our alarm clocks on our smartphones rather than purchasing a dedicated device for our nightstands. Despite their seeming obsolescence, an array of cutting-edge clocks have hit the market to aid us with everything from falling asleep to promoting better sleep cycles. Now, even Amazon is getting into the alarm clock game, having recently introduced the Echo Spot, a device that resembles a Magic 8 Ball and functions much like the Echo Show.

If Amazon’s alarm clock isn’t your cup of tea, however, then there’s probably another cutting-edge device for you. Light sleepers may require a little background noise throughout the evening, while deep sleepers need louder alarms to wake them in the morning. There are even alarm clocks that utilize lighting technology instead of traditional alarm functions, thus allowing for a steady, gradual sunrise in your bedroom. People are finicky about their sleeping habits, but, fortunately, one of the best alarm clocks available can probably match your lifestyle and budget.

Here are some of our current favorites.

The Best

CubieTime Alarm Clock Charger ($59) To truly earn its place on your nightstand, an alarm clock should be reliable and versatile, letting you customize your wake-up experience without letting you down. The CubieTime is actually more than just an alarm: It has two USB chargers and two outlets. That alone means you and your significant other might fight for who gets to put this clock next to their side of the bed. Thanks to its backup battery, you won’t have a Home Alone oversleeping situation when you need to get the airport and the power goes out. There’s a big snooze button for those mornings you need some extra Zs. Its display can be turned off or dimmed, so the large, easy-to-read numbers won’t blind you all night long. If you like to wake up to the radio or an alarm that gets louder over time, you won’t find those features here (though there is a version with a Bluetooth speaker but still no radio). Still, it does its job well, and there’s a reason this clock is found in lots of hotel rooms. Buy one now from: Amazon

The Rest

Bonjour ($69) Bonjour is the smart clock for the digital-assistant age. Most of us know exactly how long — often down to the minute — it takes us to set foot in the workplace on an average morning. This of course depends on an array of variables outside of our control. Inclement weather, traffic, and other finicky factors can throw a wrench in our optimistic travel estimates. Thankfully, Bonjour monitors traffic conditions while you sleep, and if there’s more congestion than usual, Bonjour will wake you a little sooner to compensate for the additional travel time. Travel time isn’t the only thing Bonjour takes into account, though. While some early risers enjoy an early morning run before starting their day, others will simply skip their routine if it’s raining. That’s why Bonjour also monitors weather patterns, and if the forecast calls for rain the clock will push back the alarm. Bonjour connects with other compatible smart devices, too, allowing the alarm clock to turn on the lights automatically and even cue the coffee via a WeMo switch. Read more about the Bonjour Buy one now from: Indiegogo Ruggie ($89) According to the MIT Technology Review, Americans spend nearly four months of their lives hitting the snooze button. Talk about first-world problems. As tempting as this magical button is during the ungodly morning hours, a few extra winks can often make us late. Fortunately, Ruggie takes the ease and convenience out of simply rolling over and slapping “snooze.” With Ruggie, you must apply pressure to a plush mat for three seconds to stop the alarm. The alarm can be set to 120 decibels, too, to further annoy you out of bed. For sake of perspective, 120 decibels is on par with the noise level of a chainsaw. Pleasant. The Ruggie is made out of fleece and memory foam, which helps you ease into the cruel world that resides outside your duvet-adorned sanctuary. You can also set the device to play custom MP3s once you’ve applied pressure and silenced your alarm. Because, if anything, that stunning achievement deserves a theme song. If you like the idea of no snooze button, but you don’t think the Ruggie would work for you, then check out some of these other alarm clocks that force you to get out of bed. Read more about the Ruggie Buy one now from: Ruggie Amazon Philips Morning Wake-Up Light ($140) For light sleepers, audio alarms can be rather jarring. Fortunately, the Philips Morning Wake-Up Light uses a warm, gentle glow and natural sound effects rather than incessant beeping to get you out of bed. The alarm clock also features a colored sunrise simulation and 20 brightness settings for optimal customization. The light slowly increases in brightness between 20 and 40 minutes prior to your desired alarm time. The clock helps you drift to sleep, too. Instead of you simply turning out the lights and settling into bed, the light-responsive dimming feature gently guides you to sleep with audio accompaniment. This type of alarm is definitely not for everyone, but it is fit for those who prefer to wake up gradually. Read our full Philips Wake-Up Light review Buy one now from: Amazon JE Stereo Bluetooth Speaker ($60) The JE Stereo Bluetooth Speaker has more in common with today’s sound system than an alarm clock, but this all-in-one device is perfect for anyone who’s looking to de-clutter their nightstand on a budget. Along with having a good — albeit, traditional — alarm clock to wake you up every morning, the JE Stereo also features Bluetooth connectivity and Qi wireless charging, meaning you’ll no longer have to deal with pesky USB chargers before you go to bed, assuming your smartphone utilizes wireless charging. The speaker also sports a built-in mic for hands-free calling, and comes with a 4,400mAh battery, so you can take it with you on the go. The sound isn’t incredible and the speaker may not boost marathon battery life — especially when utilizing the speaker’s wireless functionality — but for the money, it’s hard to find a more versatile device. Buy one now from: Amazon SmartShaker 2 $30 A standard alarm is often enough to wake most humans, however, some people just sleep more deeply than others. For these individuals, the apt-titled SmartShaker 2 is ideal. The thin alarm clock fits comfortably under your pillow and vibrates to wake you. Said feature also makes the SmartShaker 2 perfect for those with hearing impairments and couples with different sleep schedules. The naysayers might note that your cell phone alarm can already be set to vibrate, so why not just slip your smartphone under your pillowcase? All sanitary arguments aside, the SmartShaker 2 vibrates much more powerfully than a standard smartphone (three times more to be exact). The SmartShaker 2 also connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and incorporates a functional, easy-to-use app that’s available for both Android and iOS devices. You can even set up to 10 different alarms and choose from an array of options, just in case you want an audio alarm as well as a vibration. After all, sometimes the snooze struggle is all too real. Buy one now from: Amazon Kikkerland Retro Alarm Clock ($15) There are cheaper alarm clocks on the market, but the aesthetically minded Kikkerland Retro is hard to top. The alarm clock may look like something you’d find at a thrift store, but nowadays, there’s a large market for all things vintage and nostalgic. This retro design incorporates an ivory face and glow-in-the-dark minute and hour hands to ensure clear readouts even in the middle of the night. The glossy finish reflects just enough light to show off the clock’s clean lines and rounded edges, and individuals who prefer a little bit of background ambiance throughout the night will enjoy the gentle ticking. The clock is also ultra-compact, so it won’t crowd your nightstand. The off button located on the top quickly silences the old-school beeping, too, but unfortunately, the device lacks a snooze button. Buy one now from: Amazon

Update: Added the SmartShaker 2 and JE Stereo Bluetooth Speaker.