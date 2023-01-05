Ring has long dominated the smart doorbell market, offering an intuitive product that makes it easy to see who (or what) has wandered up to your front door. The company is now turning its gaze towards vehicles, as it debuted the Ring Car Cam during CES 2023.

The Ring Car Cam is exactly what it sounds like — a dash cam that attaches to your windshield and dashboard. It offers a dual-facing camera that captures both the interior of your vehicle and its surroundings, offering you peace of mind when parked or serving as evidence should you get in an accident. You can also communicate through the Ring Car Cam thanks to its built-in microphone and speaker.

Other features include the Traffic Stop command that can record several minutes of content whether motion is detected or not, a privacy shutter for the inside-facing camera, optional video end-to-end encryption, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And since the Ring Car Cam is powered by your car’s battery via the OBD-II port, you won’t have to worry about constantly swapping out batteries or bringing in a rechargeable pack at night.

The action is powered by the intuitive Ring smartphone app, making it easy for existing Ring owners to add the Car Cam to their arsenal and get up and running with little effort. The Ring Car Cam will arrive in February and will be listed for $250. Reserve a unit today, however, and you can snag it for just $200.

If you can’t wait until February, check out our list of the best dash cams available today. And if you need some help shopping for other Ring products, here’s a round-up of our favorite Ring smart doorbells.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations