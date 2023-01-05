Roborock is one of the biggest names in the world of robot vacuums. CES 2023 was another big showing for the company, as it revealed the Roborock S8 lineup that consists of three products, one of which offers advanced self-cleaning capabilities while docked.

The S8 Pro Ultra is the most exciting robot vacuum of the bunch, offering suction power that maxes out at 6,000Pa, a new dual rubber roller brush that’s great for tackling troublesome pet hair, and a mopping system that can retract 6mm to prevent cross-contamination when heading back to the dock. There’s also an innovative mopping system (dubbed VibraRise 2.0), which allows for floors to be scrubbed 3,000 times per minute and is robust enough to handle just about anything you throw at it.

Beyond a retractable mop and enhanced roller brush, the S8 Pro Ultra picked up a few new tricks while docked. The robot will automatically clean its mop and empty its dustbin, but its coolest feature is a warm air dryer that ensures no mold or odors have a chance to take root between each cleaning session.

Two other products, the Roborock S8 and Roborock S8+, round out the S8 reveals. The lineup will start at $750 and launches this April.

Roborock also debuted the Dyad Pro cordless wet-dry vacuum, which can churn out suction power that maxes out at a staggering 17,000Pa. And just like the S8 Pro Ultra, it can clean itself while docked. It even boasts a pretty sleek design, despite packing in top-of-the-line suction power. The Dyad Pro launches this month for $450.

