Plenty of us think about our home’s front door in terms of components, adding doorbells, peepholes, lighting, smart locks and the like, but rarely do we consider the door itself as a smart entity. Now, Masonite International is thinking about front doors in exactly that way, announcing today at CES 2022 that it’s making the first smart door for home use and partnering with two of the biggest names in smart entry tech to do it: Ring and Yale.

The cryptically named Masonite M-PwrTM Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, LED lights, a Ring Video Doorbell, and a Yale smart lock into the door system, according to news released from the company. The fully integrated Ring Video Doorbells and Yale smart locks do not require individual device batteries, a significant change from the aftermarket consumer models most of us buy today.

“The debut of Masonite M-PwrTM Smart Doors is a milestone event in that we believe it will fundamentally change homeowners’ expectations of their exterior doors,” said Howard Heckes, president and CEO. “The revolutionary technology of these doors provides families with the peace of mind that they are always connected and always protected.”

The door systems will be wired to the home’s electrical system, and have a battery backup that will last 24 hours so everything will function even if the power is out. Thanks to a companion app, homeowners can remotely monitor, lock or unlock, check the door to see if it’s ajar, adjust lighting, and spot packages from anywhere.

Masonite M-PwrTM Smart Doors are already in use in some new home construction by Barringer Homes in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, with more builder partner announcements expected this year.

The fiberglass doors are available in a variety of styles, colors and finishes, including multiple glass options.

