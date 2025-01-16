Get a Keurig K-Express coffee maker for only $35 at Walmart

For branded coffee maker deals, you really can’t find a price lower than the deal we’ve spotted at Walmart. Right now, you can buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker for just $35 instead of paying the usual $59. The deal is only available on the red variety, but it looks stylish and is worth checking out. It could end up saving you a lot of cash on buying coffee while out and about. Let’s take a look at it.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker

The best Keurig coffee makers are a great addition to any kitchen and home. The Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is a particularly accessible entry point for all things coffee. It’s compact in its design so you can easily fit it in your countertop. From there, it offers super simple coffee brewing in a matter of minutes. It has a 36-ounce removable reservoir so you can easily brew a second cup without having to wait for reheating.

The Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker has simple button controls, and all you need to do is insert any K-Cup pod and let the coffee maker do the rest for you. It’s energy efficient as well thanks to an auto off function that automatically turns the brewer off five minutes after the last brew. If you’ve been on a quest for the perfect coffee maker, you’re in luck here. The Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker also works with travel mugs. It has room for a 7-inch mug if you remove the drip tray or 6-inches with the drip tray. The drip tray keeps things a little cleaner, but the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is generally very simple to clean up after.

While the best coffee makers may offer more features, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is still a great starting point on your coffee maker journey. It looks great, is super simple to use, and will save you money on takeout coffee over time.

Normally $59, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is down to $35 for a limited time only at Walmart. The Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is proving incredibly popular, which means that only the red variant is still available at this price. It’s unlikely to stick around for much longer given how popular it is, so if you need a new coffee maker — buy it now before you miss out.