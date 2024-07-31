Walmart is practically giving away this cordless vacuum

For those who are looking for budget-friendly cordless vacuum deals, it can’t get any cheaper than Walmart’s offer for the PrettyCare W200. From an already somewhat affordable original price of $300, it’s all the way down to just $80 following a massive $220 discount. We expect the cordless vacuum’s stocks that are up for sale to sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out on this amazing bargain, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it right now.

Why you should buy the PrettyCare W200 cordless vacuum

The PrettyCare W200 may be much cheaper than other cordless vacuums in the market, especially the ones made by Dyson, but it still provides decent performance with up to 20,000Pa suction that can pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair. At maximum suction power, it can last up to 20 minutes on a single charge, but you can extend its operating time to up to 35 minutes if you select the cleaning mode for only 11,000Pa suction.

With its lightweight construction and ergonomic handles, it will be easy to clean every room of your home with the PrettyCare W200 cordless vacuum, with its 180-degree rotatable floor brush reaching blind corners and its filter system making sure that it releases purified air. It also has a one-click dust dumping design so that you can empty its contents into your trash bin without having to get your hands dirty, and its LED display will show much time is left before you need to return it to its charging station.

Dyson deals for cordless vacuums are still pretty expensive, so here’s a very cheap alternative — the PrettyCare W200 for an affordable $80 from Walmart, for savings of $220 on its sticker price of $300. It’s going to quickly prove that it’s worth much more than its selling price, but if you want to take advantage of the discount, you’ll need to finish the transaction immediately as we expect the offer to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. The stocks of the PrettyCare W200 cordless vacuum that are up for sale may run out at any moment, so there’s no time to hesitate.