Target slashed the prices of Ninja air fryers this week

If you’re looking for air fryer deals, you’re going to want to set your sights on Target’s offers on a pair of air fryers made by Ninja, which is one of the most popular names among kitchen appliance manufacturers. The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven is down to $150 from $220 following a $70 discount, while the Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven is down to $160 from $230, also for savings of $70. Air fryers are among the best kitchen gadgets that you can buy right now, so if you don’t own one yet, you’re going to want to take advantage of either of these bargains as soon as you can because there’s no telling when they’ll go offline.

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven — $150, was $220

Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven — $160, was $230

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven — $150, was $220

Enjoy fried food without all the unhealthy oil by cooking your meals with the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, which will use hot air for crisp exteriors and juicy insides. The kitchen appliance also functions as a convection oven or a toaster oven, so it can also air broil, bake, toast, and dehydrate, among other functions. Once you’re done cooking, you can simply wipe it clean, and you can even flip it up for easier storage to give you back your counter space. The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven also comes with a wire rack, a 13-inch by 13-inch sheet pan, and an air fry basket to make preparing different kinds of meals much easier.

Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven — $160, was $230

If you think you’ll need much more cooking space with your air fryer, you’re going to want to go for the Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven, which has enough capacity to fit a 12-pound turkey. The kitchen device features True Surround Convection technology that enables two-level cooking,without the need for rotation, as air frying will cook all sides evenly. It’s an 8-in-1 device that also bakes, roasts, broils, toasts, and more — and with two racks, two pans, an air fry basket, and a roast tray, you’ll be able to cook different types of dishes with ease using the Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven.