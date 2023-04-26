 Skip to main content
Ring’s new indoor camera features a built-in privacy shutter

Jon Bitner
By

Ring is launching a new Ring Indoor Cam on May 24, and it’ll be the first indoor camera in its catalog to include a privacy shutter. The shutter allows you to turn off both the camera and microphone, and it can be easily removed if you don’t need the additional privacy features.

The shutter can’t, however, be remotely activated. This means you’ll need to manually swivel the privacy shutter in front of the camera when you want to use it, then swivel it out of the way when you want to start recording again. Still, as the first Ring Indoor Cam to offer the feature, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

The Ring Indoor Cam mounted on a wall.

Aside from the new privacy feature, the upcoming Ring Indoor Cam supports 1080p video capture, color night vision, and two-way audio. It also works with the new SOS for Cameras feature that was recently introduced by Ring, allowing you to request emergency services if you’re a Ring Protect Pro member.

All Ring Indoor Cams come with an adjustable mount, making it easy to find the perfect spot to cover every inch of your home. They’re powered by a wired connection, so you won’t have to worry about recharging batteries or running out of juice while you’re out of town.

The Ring Indoor Cam will go on sale on May 24 and cost $60. Preorders are now open on the official Ring website. If you’re looking for an indoor camera that’s available today, be sure to check out our roundup of the best indoor cameras of 2023.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner

Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on various websites beyond Digital Trends, including Slickdeals, TheGamer, and AndroidPolice. He holds a degree in Biology and previously worked as a Medical Editor before joining the gaming industry.

When not playing video games, he can be found mountain biking, hiking, or checking out the latest series on Netflix.

