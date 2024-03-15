Google Nest sale: Get up to 22% off cameras and doorbells

Are you thinking about protecting your home by buying from security camera deals or video doorbell deals? Then you’re going to want to take advantage of Amazon’s Google Nest sale, which includes discounts on the Google Nest Cam and the Google Nest Doorbell. You can get these security devices for up to 22% off, but only if you hurry because these are limited-time offers. You can trust the Google Nest brand with your family’s safety, so don’t hesitate to proceed with your purchases if any of these bargains catch your eye.

What to buy in Amazon’s Google Nest sale

For an affordable security camera, you should check out the second-generation Google Nest Security Cam (Wired). For following a $20 discount on its original price of $100, you’ll be able to check in from anywhere through the Google Home app with 1080p HD video. However, if you want to go wireless, you can go for the second-generation Google Nest Cam (Battery), which also offers 24/7 monitoring with 1080p quality through the Google Home app. Since it’s battery-powered, you can place it anywhere inside or outside your home, and the magnetic mount will make installation easy. It’s , for savings of $40 on its sticker price of $180.

The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is also available in the sale at $60 off, bringing its price from $280. In addition to the features of the other models of Google Nest’s security cameras, this one comes with a floodlight that lights up when it detects motion and other important activities.

For your front door, there’s the second-generation Google Nest Doorbell (Wired). Similar to a security camera, you can use the Google Home app to look through the video doorbell‘s lens to see who’s outside, and it also has two-way audio so that you can speak to them. From an original price of $180, it’s for savings of $30.

The Google Nest Cam and the Google Nest Doorbell are tried-and-tested home security devices that you can trust for your family’s protection. While you can’t put a price on your peace of mind, you can at least enjoy some savings when you buy them from Amazon’s Google Nest sale. You need to hurry though — we’re not sure how long these discounts will last, so if you delay your transaction to tomorrow, you may find that the prices are back to normal. Complete your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out.

