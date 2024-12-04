High-Tech, High-End: Must-Have Luxury Tech Gadgets to Gift This Holiday

Table of Contents Table of Contents Terra Kaffe Super Automatic Espresso Machine – For the Sustainable Coffee Snob Oura Ring 4 – For the One with Lofty Fitness Goals Arcade1up Pac-Man Game – For the Nostalgic Gamer Hydrow Core Rower – A Luxury Tech Gift for All Workout Gurus Positive Grid Spark MINI Vai – For the Music Lover Brane Portable Speaker – Best Luxury Tech Gift for Audiophiles Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) – For the Homeowner Design Your Xbox Controller – For the Gamer Who Has Everything Ooni Koda Max Pizza Oven – Best Gift for the Pizza Lover reMarkable Starter Bundle – For the Efficient Student or Staffer Sony 85″ Class BRAVIA XR X90L LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV – Best Gift for the Self-Proclaimed Couch Potato Skylight Calendar — Best Luxury Gift for Parents The Carol Bike – For the Exercise Fiend With a Busy Schedule TheraFace LED Mask – Best Luxury Tech Gift for the Beauty Maven LEVOIT Superior 6000S Smart Evaporative Smart Humidifier – For the One Who Loves Home Tech Lucyd Lyte Smart Glasses – For the Fashionable Friend Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker – For the Frosé Fan OHOM Ui 3 Self-Heating Mug Set – For the One Who’s Always Sipping Epson Smart Laser Projector – Best Luxury Tech Gift for the Screen Maker Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series 3-in-1 Machine – For the Budding Barista Sony Alpha 7R V Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera – For the Shutterbug Litter Robot 4 – Best Gift for Cat Parents EMPORIA Electric Car Charger – For the Energy-Efficient Driver Nintendo Switch Neon Mario Kart 8 Bundle – For the Beginner Gamer Focal Bathys High-Fidelity Bluetooth Headphones – Best Gift for All Listeners Uneekor EYE MINI LITE Indoor Golf Simulator – For the Avid Golfer Tineco PURE ONE Station 5 Smart Vacuum – For the Neat Freak Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder with Wi-Fi & Video Camera – For the One Who Loves Their Fur Baby Ilios Lighting Beauty Ring Light – Best for Content Creators and Influencers Smart Ball Soccer Bot – For the Soccer Player Meta Quest 3S – 256GB – Batman: Arkham Shadow & 3-Month Trial of Meta Quest+ – For the Virtual Reality Obsessed BRUVI Coffee System Bundle – For the One Who Drinks Coffee on the Daily FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M Pro 3D Printer – Best Gift for the STEM Kid Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System – For the Busy Household Plagued with Allergies Beast Mini Blender Plus Bundle with Vessel Spatula – For the Health Nut

Luxury tech gifts are the ultimate way to impress. Combining innovation, practicality, and indulgence, they can also be thoughtful, if not showstopping. This year, we’ve curated an extraordinary selection of luxury tech gadgets and devices that deliver cutting-edge tech while adding a touch of luxe to everyday life. They’re not just tools — they’re experiences designed to elevate and inspire your gift recipient’s life.

Whether you’re shopping for a coffee connoisseur, a fitness enthusiast, or the ultimate tech junkie, there’s a luxury tech gadget on our list for anyone you’re shopping for. Imagine gifting the sleek Terra Kaffe for barista-quality drinks at home or the Meta Quest 3S for immersive virtual adventures. For the audiophile, Focal’s high-fidelity headphones redefine sound quality, while the Hydrow Core Rower offers an immersive fitness adventure like no other. Even cat parents and homebodies can indulge in next-level convenience with the Litter-Robot 4 or Shark PowerDetect vacuum.

Every luxury tech gadget on this list blends form and function, so your loved ones get served top-notch performance and thoughtful design. From practical smart vacuums and innovative gaming systems to indulgent self-heating mugs and personalized Xbox controllers, these unforgettable luxury tech gifts will make anyone feel spoiled.

Terra Kaffe Super Automatic Espresso Machine – For the Sustainable Coffee Snob

The Terra Kaffe TK-02 automatic espresso machine is the ultimate gift for coffee lovers this holiday season. It steams milk effortlessly, grinds your favorite coffee beans with the tap of a button, and customizes espresso drinks like lattes, flat whites, and macchiatos with precision (and based on your settings). Offering barista-quality brews without wasteful pods that taste inferior compared to your favorite coffeehouse’s beans, this sleek machine enriches with fresher, tastier coffee tailored to perfection. We promise every sip will be a luxurious experience.

Oura Ring 4 – For the One with Lofty Fitness Goals

The Oura Ring 4 is the ultimate gift for health and wellness enthusiasts this holiday season. Unlike traditional fitness trackers or smartwatches, the Oura Ring is worn on your finger to deliver accurate and continuous insights. Sleek, stylish, and available in six stunning finishes, it discreetly tracks 30+ biometrics like sleep, stress, activity levels, heart health, and even a woman’s menstrual cycle. With up to 8 days of battery life, this water-resistant watch can be personalized to fit your gift recipient using Oura’s sizing kit.

Arcade1up Pac-Man Game – For the Nostalgic Gamer

Bring the arcade home with the Arcade1UP video game machine, a 5-foot-tall cabinet packed with nostalgia and fun! Choose from iconic themes like , , or . With multiple games in one, crisp 17-inch screens, authentic joysticks, and light-up features, this retro gift will wow gamers of all ages. They can relive classic memories or create new ones with this standout present.

Hydrow Core Rower – A Luxury Tech Gift for All Workout Gurus

The Hydrow Core Rower is a game-changer for anyone looking to stay fit at home. This sleek, quiet, machine takes the rower on 30 scenic adventures—no membership or monthly fees needed (though you can get it to enhance the ride). With a 22-inch HD screen and Bluetooth compatibility, it tracks progress while the rower zones out to beautiful waterways. Its sturdy aluminum and steel frame is built to last, making it worth the splurge. It also provides the perfect mix of relaxation and a killer workout for your love done who wants to stay fit.

Buy at Hydrow

Positive Grid Spark MINI Vai – For the Music Lover

The ultimate splurge for the guitar enthusiast in your life, the Positive Grid Spark MINI Vai should be at the top of your list Designed by legendary guitarist Steve Vai, this 10-watt portable amp offers incredible sound quality with two custom speakers and 33 amp models. It comes with Vai’s signature presets, a stunning burgundy design, and a premium custom cable. Perfect for jam sessions, home recording, or on-the-go music creation, this wonderfully adorable amp fuses innovation and artistry in one compact, stylish package.

Buy at Positive Grid

Brane Portable Speaker – Best Luxury Tech Gift for Audiophiles

Give the Brane X Portable Speaker to your loved one who craves premium sound in a portable package. It features the world’s first internal subwoofer in a compact speaker while delivering studio-quality audio. The listener will appreciate the deep, rich bass it serves in a compact design. With 12-hour battery life, customizable sound settings, streaming via Bluetooth or Wifi, and waterproof durability, it’s perfect for any adventure.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) – For the Homeowner

There’s nothing more intelligent than a smart learning thermostat that learns your living habits and adjusts the temperature in your home to match. Meet the Google Nest, the ideal gift for tech and design enthusiasts. Adorned in a polished gold finish, it looks as exquisite as it functions. It adapts to preferred temperatures and schedules, even as a family’s routine evolves. It also factors in outdoor conditions like weather and temperatures to optimize energy efficiency. It looks best in sleek, modern spaces.

Design Your Xbox Controller – For the Gamer Who Has Everything

Did you know the Xbox Design Lab lets you create a personalized Xbox Wireless Controller? Make the gamer in your life an unforgettable gift by customizing every detail—from colors and finishes on the body, D-pad, and thumbsticks to triggers and buttons. You can also add laser engraving for a truly unique touch, like a name or special message. This thoughtful gift not only elevates gaming sessions with a one-of-a-kind controller but also becomes a meaningful keepsake they’ll cherish. And if you want your loved one to design their own, you can gift them a digital code to craft their dream controller themselves.

Ooni Koda Max Pizza Oven – Best Gift for the Pizza Lover

One might say not everyone needs a pizza oven, but if you have a pizza-obsessed family member, the Ooni Koda 2 Max Gas Powered Pizza Oven will change their life. This splurge-worthy gift will create an infinite number of superior pizzas with its spacious 24-inch cooking area and dual-zone heat control. Your gift recipient can cook multiple pizzas or entire meals simultaneously with this oven that can reach 950°F in minutes. In other words, it can deliver restaurant-quality pizzas in 60 seconds thanks to its advanced Ooni G2 Gas Technology. Its Digital Temperature Hub can also provide precise heat monitoring in case they’re a culinary-pizza novice.

Tested by Our Team and Highly Recommended:

The Digital Trends team tested the Ooni Koda Pizza Oven and recommends it for gifting this holiday season. Our tester said they, “felt like I was making pizza like the pros do in a restaurant-like setting!” Our tester also noted that this product is a bit heavy and is made for a family with a big backyard. You’ll also need a propane tank plus a table to set it up on. They would not recommend it for a single person who lives alone without a backyard.

reMarkable Starter Bundle – For the Efficient Student or Staffer

The reMarkable Starter Bundle is the perfect gift for anyone looking to ditch the clutter and focus on their best work. This tablet—when paired with the Marker Plus pen and sleek Book Folio—delivers a paper-like writing experience for the notetaker in your life. It writes smoothly, saves notes, creates PDFs, and syncs seamlessly to the cloud and apps. It also comes with a handwriting-to-text conversion feature that his workflow is longing for. It lasts up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge and will prove to be a game-changer for writers, students, and busy professionals.

Sony 85″ Class BRAVIA XR X90L LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV – Best Gift for the Self-Proclaimed Couch Potato

The Sony 85″ Class BRAVIA XR X90L 4K UHD Smart Google TV is a dream gift for someone you love who you wouldn’t mind splurging on. This premium TV serves Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR for lifelike picture quality and Full Array LED for stunning contrast. With immersive sound, Dolby Vision, Google TV, and PlayStation 5 optimization, it’s perfect for movies, gaming, and streaming—consider it a must for the entertainment-obsessed.

Skylight Calendar — Best Luxury Gift for Parents

The Skylight Calendar is the ultimate tool to streamline family life. This 15-inch smart touchscreen integrates with Google, iCloud, and Outlook calendars to sync schedules for the parents, kids, and family helpers of every family unit effortlessly. Assign colors and chores to family members, plan dinners, and manage tasks with ease. Its sleek HD display can be wall-mounted or table-mounted, blending function with style. The interactive chore chart fosters independence with your younger ones, too, while the companion app keeps everyone connected, organized, and, hopefully, stress-free.

The Carol Bike – For the Exercise Fiend With a Busy Schedule

Gift the Carol Bike to the super-busy fitness enthusiast who deserves a convenient way to stay fit. This gift delivers results through its revolutionary Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) workouts that deliver the results of a 45-minute run in just five minutes. Featuring AI-personalized rides, an 11.5-inch touchscreen, and seamless integration with fitness and entertainment apps like Zwift and Netflix, this sleek, science-backed bike sets itself apart from the Peloton because of its focus on maximizing fitness in minimal time.

Buy at Carol Bike

TheraFace LED Mask – Best Luxury Tech Gift for the Beauty Maven

The TheraFace LED Light Therapy Skin Care Face Mask revolutionizes skincare with red, blue, and infrared LED light therapy. This cordless mask will tackle your gift recipient’s fine lines, wrinkles, acne, and sagging skin—though you won’t tell them you noticed. Its built-in vibrating massager can also boost circulation and relaxation. Your loved one will appreciate this luxury skincare tool’s ergonomic, hands-free design and protective eye shields too.

LEVOIT Superior 6000S Smart Evaporative Smart Humidifier – For the One Who Loves Home Tech

While you may not think of gifting a humidifier, hear us out. This LEVOIT Superior 6000S Smart Evaporative Humidifier is a powerhouse for home comfort. Designed to cover up to 3,000 sq. ft., its 6-gallon tank offers 72 hours of consistent humidity with whisper-quiet sleep mode. This humidifier’s evaporative technology is complemented by voice control, auto modes, and app integration. With wheels for mobility and foldable storage, it’s practical, efficient, and perfect for any one on your list to create a healthy home environment. Choose from various modes, like: Auto, Home, Away, Dry, and Sleep to optimize humidity.

Lucyd Lyte Smart Glasses – For the Fashionable Friend

Combine your earbuds with glasses, and you get the Lucyd Lyte Smart Glasses. These Bluetooth-enabled glasses offer UV400 polarized lenses to protect your eyes while reducing glare. They also act as a combo of open-ear speakers and a microphone, providing hands-free communication and music streaming. No need to carry extra devices. Use them to enjoy music while jogging, multitasking, and more. And if the technology is not enough to wow you, they are also quite chic, boasting an elegant crystal design. Each pair comes with a slipcase, cleaning cloth, and quick-start guide for effortless setup.

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker – For the Frosé Fan

Who on your list do you love the most? Give them the Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, which transforms everyday liquids into icy perfection with its innovative RapidChill Technology—no ice required! This magical appliance features five preset settings for slush, milkshakes, and more. Your giftee can customize their drink thickness to suit your taste. The ergonomic handle and no-drip spout make serving a breeze, too. Also, the easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup less intimidating than other kitchen gadgets.

Tested by Our Team and Highly Recommended:

The Digital Trends team tested the Ninja SLUSHi and recommends it for gifting this holiday season. Our testers said the drinks they made were delicious; plus, the process was fun. One also called out how much quieter it is than other blenders they’ve used. “I’m excited to try out the recipes that were provided! I own several SharkNinja products, and this is another one that went above and beyond to hit the mark.”

OHOM Ui 3 Self-Heating Mug Set – For the One Who’s Always Sipping

Optimal temperature for coffee or tea? Who wouldn’t want that? Enter the OHOM Ui 3 Self-Heating Mug Set, which will elevate your warm beverage with its ceramic mug. This gadget can maintain every sip using electromagnetic energy. The OHOM Pad not only keeps your drink cozy but can also double as a wireless charger for phones and earbuds.

Epson Smart Laser Projector – Best Luxury Tech Gift for the Screen Maker

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 is the ultimate splurge-worthy gift for the movie lover in your life. This sleek, portable projector delivers an incredible home theater experience with Full HD 1080p resolution, HDR, and 1,000 lumens of brightness, making every scene pop—day or night. The 360-degree swivel stand makes it easy to set up anywhere, and built-in Dolby stereo speakers bring the sound to life. With Google TV and HDMI connectivity, it’s perfect for streaming, gaming, or epic backyard movie nights.

Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series 3-in-1 Machine – For the Budding Barista

The Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series 3-in-1 Machine is the ultimate coffee maker for anyone who craves quality coffee at home. Crafting espresso, coffee, and cold brew, this Ninja appliance’s Barista Assist Technology guarantees precision with grind size, weight-based dosing, and hands-free frothing. Your gift recipient will appreciate its built-in grinder with 25 settings and the ability to customize their creations.

Sony Alpha 7R V Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera – For the Shutterbug

Photographers and filmmakers rejoice. This Sony Alpha 7R V will capture incredible detail in every shot. Your gift recipient can make use of its super-fast BIONZ XR processor, which makes everything run smoothly. Whether they’re filming in jaw-dropping 8K or 4K at 60fps, the dynamic range and quality are next-level, and the pro knows it. Plus, the flexible 4-axis LCD screen and built-in 5-axis stabilization make it perfect for creators on the move.

Litter Robot 4 – Best Gift for Cat Parents

Any cat parent will love this litter box splurge, and you can be its purveyor. The Litter-Robot 4 Core Bundle by Whisker is the ultimate solution for effortless cat care. This self-cleaning litter box eliminates scooping with its automatic sifting technology, keeping their home fresh with OdorTrap refills. Real-time monitoring via the Whisker app will also track waste levels and the cat’s activity. Do they have multiples? This box can also be used by up to four cats. This practical, time-saving upgrade will be welcomed by any cat lover you know.

EMPORIA Electric Car Charger – For the Energy-Efficient Driver

The Emporia Level 2 EV Charger offers an efficient, smart, and environmentally conscious way to charge any electric vehicle. It delivers up to 9 times faster charging than the standard and is ENERGY STAR-certified. With its smart app, users can also track energy use and schedule sessions to save on utility costs. Gift it to the EV owner in your life who is as practical as they are sustainable.

Nintendo Switch Neon Mario Kart 8 Bundle – For the Beginner Gamer

The new gamer in your life will love the Nintendo Switch Neon Mario Kart 8 Bundle if they don’t already have one. This console, which can appeal to gamers of all ages, transitions seamlessly between home and handheld play. Packed with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, plus accessories like screen protectors, Joy-Con cases, and a charging dock, this gift is perfect for family game nights or solo adventures. Whether racing friends or exploring new worlds, this bundle delivers endless excitement for years to come.

Focal Bathys High-Fidelity Bluetooth Headphones – Best Gift for All Listeners

The Focal Bathys High-Fidelity Bluetooth Headphones redefine luxury audio, so the music snob in your life will be impressed. With premium materials like magnesium and real leather, these headphones also ensure comfort. Featuring Bluetooth and USB-DAC wired modes, this gift promises to deliver Hi-Fi sound, so they’re perfect for even the most discerning listener. The Mimi Hearing Test available customizes audio to individual hearing profiles, while advanced noise cancellation offers immersive experiences.

Uneekor EYE MINI LITE Indoor Golf Simulator – For the Avid Golfer

Improve their golf game with this Uneekor EYE MINI LITE, a high-tech indoor golf simulator that transforms any space into a year-round practice hub. Compact and easy to set up, it’s perfect for the home of a beginner or pro, offering immersive play on virtual courses. With Dimple Optix technology and patented EYE Engine, it captures 18 data points for precise performance insights on your swing, helping golfers refine their game.

Tineco PURE ONE Station 5 Smart Vacuum – For the Neat Freak

Step aside, Dyson. The cordless smart vacuum, Tineco PURE ONE Station 5, comes with power, convenience, and innovation. It features 175W suction and can effortlessly handle dirt, debris, and pet hair on both carpets and hard floors. Its iLoop Smart Sensor can also detect dust while adjusting suction automatically for the most efficient cleaning. After each use, this cleaning device also self-cleans its brush, tube, and filter. Perfect for pet owners, busy households, or the neat freak in your life who might also be a tad lazy. (No shade!)

Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder with Wi-Fi & Video Camera – For the One Who Loves Their Fur Baby

For cat or dog parents who need some help when they’re out, the Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder with Wi-Fi and Video Camera is the ultimate gift for them and their fur baby. It schedules precise feeding times and portions based on their settings. It comes with an integrated camera and two-way audio that lets pet owners check in and interact with their furry friends remotely. Dishwasher-safe parts and a locking lid make it practical.

Ilios Lighting Beauty Ring Light – Best for Content Creators and Influencers

The Ilios Beauty Ring Light is a must-have for beauty enthusiasts, makeup artists, and social media influencers. Co-created with celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, this all-in-one mirror and ring light delivers impeccable lighting with 98 CRI, replicating natural daylight for flawless makeup application. Its reversible mirror offers up to 5X magnification for precision, while built-in phone and webcam mounts support content creation and teleconferencing. Their beauty routine will never look the same.

Smart Ball Soccer Bot – For the Soccer Player

Whether they’re already a soccer star or just a budding player, this Soccer Bot is the ultimate indoor training tool. Perfect for both kids and adult soccer enthusiasts of all skill levels, the player can pick from three adjustable speed modes. This training tool (which can be used indoors or outdoors) can help them improve dribbling and ball control while keeping things fun. Its built-in LCD score tracker turns practice into an engaging game, and smart discs allow customizable challenges. This gift can also work for solo or multiplayer use.

Meta Quest 3S – 256GB – Batman: Arkham Shadow & 3-Month Trial of Meta Quest+ – For the Virtual Reality Obsessed

We don’t have to tell you—the Meta Quest 3S serves an insane mixed-reality experience. This product combines immersive virtual worlds with real-life spaces, transforming gameplay like you wouldn’t believe. With 256GB of storage, Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 technology, and intuitive Touch Plus controllers, it’s perfect for gaming, exploring, and even content creation. Bundled with the action-packed Batman: Arkham Shadow game and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest+, this device that’s meant to impress tech junkies and non-tech junkies alike will keep your gift recipient busy for hours on end.

Tested by Our Team and Recommended:

The Digital Trends team tested the Meta Quest 3S and recommends it for gifting this holiday season. Our tester said this product is, “a great entry point to VR and a solid upgrade over previous generations.” One thing to note is that you may need a PlayStation to get the most out of it—even though it can work with a PC just fine.

BRUVI Coffee System Bundle – For the One Who Drinks Coffee on the Daily

Single-serve coffee never looked this convenient. The Bruvi Coffee System crafts seven kinds of beverages—including hot coffee, espresso, iced coffee, and even the first-ever cold brew from a single-serve machine. BRUVI has also partnered with specialty roasters to deliver quality flavor. Smart features like app-controlled remote brewing and auto pod reordering is also going to make the coffee drinker’s life super easy. Gift it to the coffee aficionado who appreciates a sleek machine.

FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M Pro 3D Printer – Best Gift for the STEM Kid

No one needs a 3D printer, but everyone wants a 3D printer. The high-speed FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M Pro 3D Printer serves a swift 600mm/s print speed. Its 280°C detachable nozzle brings designs to life faster without sacrificing quality. Its smart auto-leveling system, app integration, and compatibility with various materials make it user-friendly and super-fun. Gift it to the maker you love who’s also quite the tech enthusiast. It can transform their silly ideas into cool creations.

Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System – For the Busy Household Plagued with Allergies

The Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System has one of the strongest suctions from a cordless vacuum we’ve seen. And the best part is it automatically empties and charges on its dock, leaving less work on the person you’re gifting this to. The vacuum can also detect dirt, corners, and surfaces while adjusting its power for efficient cleaning on all floor types. It has 70 minutes of runtime after a single charge and can do forward-and-reverse cleaning. Consider it perfect for busy households, pet owners, or allergy sufferers.

Tested by Our Team and Recommended:

The Digital Trends team tested the Shark Cordless PowerDetect and recommends it for gifting this holiday season. Our tester said this “is a solid robot vacuum.” While it’s quite a splurge, our tester said, the vacuum and mopping capabilities make clean-up a breeze. “The app is a game-changer,” they added. One thing to note: they had challenges with setup, but contacting Shark for help was easy.

Beast Mini Blender Plus Bundle with Vessel Spatula – For the Health Nut

We love the Beast Mini Blender Plus Bundle for its sleek, compact design. But there’s more to like about this single-serve appliance. With a 600-watt motor, it can create silky smoothies, sauces, and dressings in seconds. Its blending vessel also doubles as a portable cup with the included lid and straw. It’s easy to clean, so your gift recipient will appreciate it for helping them with quick, healthy meals and drinks. It’s a thoughtful present for anyone without a lot of space who’s embracing healthier eating or simplifying their kitchen setup.