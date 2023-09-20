We’re live at the Amazon Devices Event 2023, and there’s all kinds of awesome Alexa-powered gear we’re learning about. Here’s some of the latest additions to the Echo lineup:

Echo Hub

A new interactive Alexa display is coming to smart home soon. The Echo Hub is a wall-mounted touchscreen product with an eight-inch screen. Similar to Echo Show displays, a customizable dashboard will allow users to interact and manage all different kinds of smart home devices. The product will support over 140,000 smart peripherals and can even connect locally to certain things like smart lights.

Priced at $180, the Echo Hub will be available later this year.

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 is coming to smart homes soon! Announced at Amazon’s Devices Event 2023, the Echo Show Show 8 (3rd Gen) is bringing some impressive new changes to the renowned smart display. The Echo Show 8 boasts improved video calls, better sound, and a host of other excellent features that we can’t wait to see in action. Priced at $150, preorders begin today and the Echo Show 8 officially goes on sale in October 2023.

The latest generation of the smart display features a refined display with edge-to-edge glass that curves around the back. There’s also an upgraded audio pipeline that helps to filter out background noise for clearer sound during video calls. Speaking of which, there’s a few different Alexa-powered adaptivity features to talk about. One such innovation is room-sensing mics that will calibrate audio based on the listening environment, allowing your Echo Show 8 to deliver exceptional sound in kitchens, bedrooms, offices, or wherever else you’d like to place the smart display. There’s also an adaptive Home Screen that changes what you’re seeing on the display based on how close you are to the screen.

The latest Echo Show 8 also boasts Matter support for connecting smart home devices to Alexa, and an improved language model for Alexa that makes local processing about 40 percent faster.

Echo Pop

Amazon’s Echo Pop is the company’s smallest smart speaker, and now kids will get to enjoy the bite-sized smart speaker. The all-new Echo Pop for Kids is loaded with kid-friendly audiobooks, exciting themes, and fun Alexa-powered web searches for children. Priced at $50, the Echo Pop for Kids also comes with six months of Kids+ free.

Echo Frame

Amazon’s next-gen Echo Frame glasses are $270 and users will be able to sign up for notifications as to when the product will be released. The latest lenses include boast improved battery life, open-ear audio architecture, and better sound. We’re also getting better speech-processing and a thinner overall design.

