Amazon’s Eero Max 7 router is ridiculously expensive

Amazon revealed the Eero Max 7 router at its Amazon fall devices event. It’s the first Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for Amazon and the “fastest, most powerful Eero yet,” according to Amazon. And it has a price to match, clocking in at $600 for a single gateway.

The tri-band router supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz radio bands, and Amazon says it can deliver wireless speeds of up to 4.3Gbps, as well as wired speeds of up to 9.4Gbps. The wired speed is due to the addition of two 10 Gigabit ethernet ports on the back of the unit, which joins a pair of 2.5 Gigabit ports.

Amazon says the speed improvements enable you to download a 4K movie in 10 seconds, as well as a 50GB video game in less than a minute. In addition, the router supports Eero’s TrueMesh, which automatically routes traffic to the fastest path in the network.

Coverage is getting a boost, as well. Amazon says a single gateway can cover 2,500 square feet, with a three-pack covering up to 7,500 square feet. Overall, Amazon says the Max 7 provides twice the wireless throughput of the Eero Pro 6E at a greater range.

Amazon’s focus on the smart home plays into the new router, as well. The company says you can connect over 200 devices, and the router comes with Matter support. It also features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub to automatically pair your devices through Alexa.

Like previous Eero devices, the Max 7 is backward compatible with your other gateways, so you can drop a single gateway into your existing network. It also features management through the Eero app, allowing you to remove devices from your network, set up a guest network, and more.

You can extend your Eero Plus subscription to the Max 7, as well, opening up Malwarebytes for malware protection on your network, and 1Password for password management. That sits on top of the already insane price of the Max 7, though.

Amazon will offer the Eero Max 7 later this year, starting at $600 for a single gateway. The company is also offering a double pack for $1,150 and a triple pack for $1,700. For context, Eero’s most recent router, the Pro 6E, launched at $550 for a three-pack — $50 less than a single Max 7 gateway. And since then, the price has dropped to $400 for a three-pack, with a single Pro 6E gateway selling for $180.

It might be worth the extra money for some who need the fastest speeds, though. Wi-Fi 7 is still a relatively young standard, and very few devices support it. As more devices release, it’s possible the price of the Eero Max 7 will come down.

