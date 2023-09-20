 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Amazon’s Eero Max 7 router is ridiculously expensive

Jacob Roach
By
Amazon presenting the Eero Max 7.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon revealed the Eero Max 7 router at its Amazon fall devices event. It’s the first Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for Amazon and the “fastest, most powerful Eero yet,” according to Amazon. And it has a price to match, clocking in at $600 for a single gateway.

The tri-band router supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz radio bands, and Amazon says it can deliver wireless speeds of up to 4.3Gbps, as well as wired speeds of up to 9.4Gbps. The wired speed is due to the addition of two 10 Gigabit ethernet ports on the back of the unit, which joins a pair of 2.5 Gigabit ports.

Ports on the Eero Max 7 router.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon says the speed improvements enable you to download a 4K movie in 10 seconds, as well as a 50GB video game in less than a minute. In addition, the router supports Eero’s TrueMesh, which automatically routes traffic to the fastest path in the network.

Related

Coverage is getting a boost, as well. Amazon says a single gateway can cover 2,500 square feet, with a three-pack covering up to 7,500 square feet. Overall, Amazon says the Max 7 provides twice the wireless throughput of the Eero Pro 6E at a greater range.

Recommended Videos

Amazon’s focus on the smart home plays into the new router, as well. The company says you can connect over 200 devices, and the router comes with Matter support. It also features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub to automatically pair your devices through Alexa.

Like previous Eero devices, the Max 7 is backward compatible with your other gateways, so you can drop a single gateway into your existing network. It also features management through the Eero app, allowing you to remove devices from your network, set up a guest network, and more.

You can extend your Eero Plus subscription to the Max 7, as well, opening up Malwarebytes for malware protection on your network, and 1Password for password management. That sits on top of the already insane price of the Max 7, though.

A slide showing the price of the Eero Max 7 router.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon will offer the Eero Max 7 later this year, starting at $600 for a single gateway. The company is also offering a double pack for $1,150 and a triple pack for $1,700. For context, Eero’s most recent router, the Pro 6E, launched at $550 for a three-pack — $50 less than a single Max 7 gateway. And since then, the price has dropped to $400 for a three-pack, with a single Pro 6E gateway selling for $180.

It might be worth the extra money for some who need the fastest speeds, though. Wi-Fi 7 is still a relatively young standard, and very few devices support it. As more devices release, it’s possible the price of the Eero Max 7 will come down.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
This Lenovo laptop is usually $3,759, but today it’s $1,239
The fourth-generation Lenovo Thinkpad P1 with a nature scene on the display.

Lenovo often has excellent laptop deals, even if you need to be aware of its estimated value system. Lenovo uses a specific way of modeling the previous price of an item and it's excessive to say the least, usually vastly overestimating the original figure for something. Look past that though and you'll appreciate being able to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation for $1,239. It's a clearance deal so you won't have long to grab it. Because of that, here's a quick look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation
As one of the best laptop brands out there, Lenovo has a particular penchant for developing robust and durable business laptops. With the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia T1200 GPU. It won't wow anyone since it's roughly on a par with a GTX 1650 Ti, but it gets the job done.

Read more
I finally upgraded my Google One storage. Here’s why I might never do it again
Google Drive in Chrome on a MacBook.

As a technology journalist and food photography enthusiast, I can collect thousands of images at a rapid pace.

And if you’ve also spent a considerable amount of time online, there’s a good chance you’re connected to some sort of paid cloud storage. For me, that system is Google One. I got sucked in back when Google storage was free, but around 2019, the paid Google One subscription service was established. At $20 per year for 100GB of storage, it was a no-brainer for someone like myself, who stores a ton of data online. But a few years on, I'm in the exact same situation I was before. I need more storage space.

Read more
Still need a school laptop? This HP dropped from $900 to $460
The front view of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop.

HP has one of the better laptop deals for anyone who is looking for a flexible yet affordable laptop. At the moment, you can buy the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop for $460. It's usually priced at $900 so you save $440 off the regular price when you buy today. Sure to be useful for students or anyone on a budget, here's a quick look at what else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment with much of that being thanks to the durable nature of such devices along with some great style. Here, you get an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are core specs for any system now. It's the other things about the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop that make it more eye-catching. For instance, its 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great with anti-glare properties, 250 nits of brightness, and micro-edge design so it doesn't take up too much room.

Read more