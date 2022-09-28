 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

These new Eero PoE devices are for serious Wi-Fi setups only

Luke Larsen
By

At the annual Amazon hardware event, router company Eero has announced two new devices for serious connectivity: the Eero PoE 6 and Eero PoE Gateway. These are not for your average Wi-Fi setup.

PoE, or power over ethernet, is a way of bringing wireless connectivity to wired infrastructures, especially made for professional installers and businesses. The Eero PoE 6 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point that covers up to 2,000 square feet of space with connectivity, including connections for more than 100 devices. Eero says it can go “almost anywhere ethernet cable can be pulled,” including being mounted flush to surfaces like walls or ceilings.

The Eero PoE 6 with the price listed.

The PoE Gateway, on the other hand, provides internet speeds up to 10Gbps using the two 10 gigabit Ethernet ports and the eight PoE 2.5 gigabit ports.

Along with the two new products, Eero is also introducing two new services to support them. Eero for Pro Installers is a set of software tools for installers to set up and manage the network remotely through the Eero app. It can transfer networks from installers to customers and comes with a five-year license that gives you the full suite of premium Eero Insight features within the app. Eero for Business is a service made to support small businesses that might not have much in the way of IT support. The hardware and software allow for multiple SSIDs for both private internal networks and public ones, or let businesses create custom portal management for guest Wi-Fi experiences and welcome screens.

“At eero, we started with a vision of bringing simple, reliable, and fast wifi to customers across the globe, and now our wifi solutions are in millions of homes around the world,” said Nick Weaver, co-founder and CEO of eero. “As we look for ways to continue to solve challenges for new types of customers, we’re thrilled to expand our offerings to professional installers and small businesses with these new PoE products and services.”

The Eero PoE Gateway installed in a cabinet.

Eero PoE 6 will come to the U.S. and Canada first in October through authorized installers, and the next year through select ISPs (internet service providers), as well as through Amazon.com. The PoE 6 costs $300 and the PoE Gateway costs $650.

When purchased through an authorized installer, the five-year license for Eero for Pro Installers will be free with the purchase of one of the two devices, starting in October. The annual Eero for Business license, meanwhile, will cost $299 per network — and will come to the U.S. and U.K. early next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router
A Wi-Fi router with an ethernet cable plugged in.
Here’s why the new MacBook Pro was a no-show at Apple’s event today
A top down view of the MacBook Pro.
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites hacked by $25 homemade device
A Starlink dish next to an RV.
The most common Microsoft Teams problems, and how to fix them
A close-up of someone using Microsoft Teams on a laptop for a videoconference.
Save $550 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 today
The HP OMEN 40L desktop gaming PC against a white background.
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
Dell XPS 13 on a table displaying the Digital Trends logo.
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop front-facing and displaying an image of a woman smiling.
Best Prime Day Deals: What to expect from the October event
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.
Twitter is building a menu option for Twitter Shops
A person's hands holding a smartphone as they browse Twitter on it.
The best Mac games for 2022
epic games needs to address fortntte crunch fortnite on mac 7614
Apple has a bunch of new products coming, but not this year
Tim Cook Apple Unleashed
Lenovo is practically giving away this 2-in-1 laptop today
The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga in laptop form.
Lenovo Legion i7 gaming PCs and laptops both got massive discounts
The Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop against a white backdrop.