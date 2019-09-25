During this year’s big hardware event, Amazon announced a slew of new products, all with Alexa at the heart of them. One of these includes a $100 router by the mesh networking company, Eero, after its acquisition by Amazon earlier this year.

According to Amazon, all-new Eero router maintains the same level of simplicity and reliability found in other products from the Eero Pro and Eero Beacon lineup. While also expanding upon it with more convenient features.

Amazon has claimed that this new router will be extremely easy to set up; with the process taking less than “10 minutes or less,” which is ideal if you’re someone who isn’t extremely tech-savvy. Amazon also promised that the new product would deliver “whole-home mesh” Wi-Fi coverage, a dual-band radio system. The device also comes with support for Eero’s subscription services, Eero Secure, and Eero Secure Plus.

Additionally, like a majority of other Amazon-owned products, the new Eero router will also include Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. With new and more in-depth controls for the AI, it allows you to increase the granular voice control of your network, meaning you will have the ability to turn on and off your Wi-Fi at any time on specific devices using voice control. One example used was for a parent cutting the Wi-Fi off their child’s electronics until they finish their homework or initiating a Wi-Fi network for guests.

As far as a release date goes, the new Eero Router is available now in the US for $100 for one device, or for an extra $150 you can purchase three. Unfortunately, those in Europe will have to wait just a little longer, with a release date slated for sometime this year.

As usual, Amazon’s event was a grab-bag of smart home devices and Alexa-powered wearables. The biggest announcements include a new Echo device with a better speaker, a pair of wireless earbuds, and a set of eyeglass frames with Alexa built into them. The range of products is as vast as you could imagine, but Alexa is the one key piece of technology that ties everything together in Amazon’s growing family of hardware.

