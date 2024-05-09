 Skip to main content
Dell’s XPS 13 for $599 deal is back, and who knows for how long

By
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Digital Trends

Dell almost always has great laptop deals and for a little while now, it’s been selling an older model of the Dell XPS 13 for just $599. That deal continues today but we’re really not sure how long it’s going to stick around for. It feels like it must be ending very soon. The laptop usually costs $799 so you’re saving $200 but overall, this is a fantastic deal for the hardware involved. If you’re keen to learn more before the deal ends, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you simply can’t go wrong with purchasing from it. With this model, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s also a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. That’s fairly standard stuff at this price but it’s the build quality of the Dell XPS 13 which makes it stand out so much.

Previously, it was Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS model while still boasting great battery life of up to 12 hours. It also has built-in Dell Performance so you can switch between the quietest of modes to one focused on performance so you always get exactly what you need out of the Dell XPS 13. This is just one of the reasons why this was one of the best laptops at launch.

It also has a minimalist and durable design, having been constructed with machined (CNC) aluminum while there’s still room for two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery. For the webcam, there’s a 720p HD RGB camera along with dual stereo speakers and Wi-Fi 6E. The Dell XPS 13 has all the essentials you need for using on the move as long as you don’t plan on multitasking too extensively.

An ideal budget laptop, the Dell XPS 13 normally costs $799 but right now, you can buy it from Dell for $599. It won’t stick around for long as Dell is selling off older stock. If you don’t want to miss out, buy it now as you really don’t have long left.

