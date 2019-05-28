Share

Smart homes can’t exist without Wi-Fi. Without consistent Wi-Fi signals throughout your home, internet service speed doesn’t matter unless you’re OK with having some rooms smarter than others. If your Wi-Fi network doesn’t reach everywhere you need it, a new wireless router could save the day. Amazon has excellent discounts on a range of Netgear Wi-Fi routers, including high-speed mesh network routers and network extenders as today’s Deal of the Day.

We’ve found the best discounts on Netgear Wi-Fi routers in Amazon’s one-day sale. Whether you’re just beginning to set up a smart home or are ready to expand your configuration, if you need a stronger and more consistent Wi-Fi signal in and around your home, these six deals can help you save up to $100. These deals expire at 11:59 p.m. PT.

NETGEAR AC1200 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router — $12 off



The Netgear AC1200 Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Router has simultaneous 802.11ac Wi-Fi bands, up to 300 Mbps and 900 Mbps respectively, to keep your wireless devices online. The AC1200’s two external antennas allow you to orient them for the best coverage in all areas of your home. You can set up a guest network so visitors can use their mobile devices or wireless laptops without access to your own devices. Four Ethernet ports support gigabit wired networking for the most demanding devices.

Usually $60, the Netgear AC1200 Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Router is just $48 during this 24-hour sale. If you’re looking for an inexpensive upgrade for your home Wi-Fi, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

NETGEAR R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router — $61 off



The Netgear R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Router is the best starting point for a new wireless router if you routinely have a dozen or more wireless devices connected to your network. This dual-band router supports separate bands of 450 Mbps and 1,300 Mbps respectively for greater performance overall, lag-free gaming, and smooth streaming video and music. Mobile devices connected to this router will operate faster thanks to the AC1750’s dual-core processor. Three external antennas let you adjust for the best coverage in all areas of your home.

Normally priced at $130, the Netgear R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Router is just $69 during today’s sale. If you want support for multiple active users, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price with a 47% discount.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band WiFi Router — $26 off



Netgear’s Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band Wi-Fi Router bumps up the dual band network speeds to 600 Mbps and 1,300 Mbps and includes additional features to give your network excellent performance and protection. Integrated Denial-of-Service (D0S) attack prevention and Dynamic Quality of Service (QoS) prioritize your network devices and traffic and ward off outside intruders. The AC1900 also includes Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls so you can manage your family’s internet use with individual settings for different family members based on age and interests.

Usually $130, the Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band Wi-Fi Router is just $104 for this sale. If you’re looking for a fast router to accommodate several users including children, this is a chance to buy a dual band router with family management and cyber security features at an attractive price.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X6S AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router — $100 off



The Netgear Nighthawk X6S AC4000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router has a powerful 1.8GHz dual-core processor and three off-load processors with Multi-User Mimo to accommodate multiple simultaneous gaming, video, or music streams. Three bands optimize coverage and help avoid interference within the busy wireless home. The Nighthawk X6S is Amazon Alexa compatible, so you can connect with an Echo device to control your home network with voice commands.

Regularly priced $180, the Netgear Nighthawk X6S AC4000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router is just $180 until midnight PT. If you’re shopping for a router that supports multiple high demand streaming devices, this could be the time to snap up the Nighthawk X6S at this deeply discounted price.

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Mesh-Ready WiFi Router — $37 off

When one wireless router, no matter how powerful, doesn’t extend far enough, the best answer is a high-speed mesh router. By combining the performance and distance coverage characteristics of 5GHz and 2.4GHz wireless technologies, mesh routers can provide more consistent wireless signal coverage throughout your home plus they can expand their coverage with satellite network extenders. Regular wireless routers cannot work with mesh extenders, so even if you want to start with the router only, a mesh ready router is future-protected.

The Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh-Ready Wi-Fi Router is rated for to provide fast, reliable streaming throughout a 2,000-square-foot home along with the parental controls, guest network feature, and network protection features of the brand’s non-mesh wireless routers. The Orbi AC2200 router is easy to expand and is ready to work with mesh network extenders (not included) for an even greater coverage area.

Ordinarily $130, the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh-Ready Wi-Fi Router is just $93 during this sale. If you need multifloor Wi-Fi coverage for a wide range of devices and multiple uses, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a mesh-ready Netgear Orbi router at a compelling price.

NETGEAR Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh WiFi System — $72 off



The Netgear Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System includes the AC2200 mesh-ready Wi-Fi router just above plus two plug-in satellite mesh extenders. With this combination, you can extend your Wi-Fi coverage to 5,000 square feet and more.

Instead of the usual $269 price, the Netgear Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is $197 during this sale. If you want to ensure consistent and consistently fast wireless throughout your home, this system is one of the best choices on the market, and at this great price, it’s an easy decision.

