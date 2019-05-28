Digital Trends
Computing

Amazon drops prices on Netgear Wi-Fi routers, save up to $100 off today

Bruce Brown
By

Smart homes can’t exist without Wi-Fi. Without consistent Wi-Fi signals throughout your home, internet service speed doesn’t matter unless you’re OK with having some rooms smarter than others. If your Wi-Fi network doesn’t reach everywhere you need it, a new wireless router could save the day. Amazon has excellent discounts on a range of Netgear Wi-Fi routers, including high-speed mesh network routers and network extenders as today’s Deal of the Day.

We’ve found the best discounts on Netgear Wi-Fi routers in Amazon’s one-day sale. Whether you’re just beginning to set up a smart home or are ready to expand your configuration, if you need a stronger and more consistent Wi-Fi signal in and around your home, these six deals can help you save up to $100. These deals expire at 11:59 p.m. PT.

NETGEAR AC1200 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router — $12 off

amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today ac1200 smart wifi router
The Netgear AC1200 Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Router has simultaneous 802.11ac Wi-Fi bands, up to 300 Mbps and 900 Mbps respectively, to keep your wireless devices online. The AC1200’s two external antennas allow you to orient them for the best coverage in all areas of your home. You can set up a guest network so visitors can use their mobile devices or wireless laptops without access to your own devices. Four Ethernet ports support gigabit wired networking for the most demanding devices.

Usually $60, the Netgear AC1200 Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Router is just $48 during this 24-hour sale. If you’re looking for an inexpensive upgrade for your home Wi-Fi, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

NETGEAR R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router — $61 off

amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today r6700 nighthawk ac1750 smart wifi router
The Netgear R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Router is the best starting point for a new wireless router if you routinely have a dozen or more wireless devices connected to your network. This dual-band router supports separate bands of 450 Mbps and 1,300 Mbps respectively for greater performance overall, lag-free gaming, and smooth streaming video and music. Mobile devices connected to this router will operate faster thanks to the AC1750’s dual-core processor. Three external antennas let you adjust for the best coverage in all areas of your home.

Normally priced at $130, the Netgear R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Router is just $69 during today’s sale. If you want support for multiple active users, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price with a 47% discount.

Buy Now

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band WiFi Router — $26 off

amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today nighthawk ac1900 wifi router
Netgear’s Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band Wi-Fi Router bumps up the dual band network speeds to 600 Mbps and 1,300 Mbps and includes additional features to give your network excellent performance and protection. Integrated Denial-of-Service (D0S) attack prevention and Dynamic Quality of Service (QoS) prioritize your network devices and traffic and ward off outside intruders. The AC1900 also includes Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls so you can manage your family’s internet use with individual settings for different family members based on age and interests.

Usually $130, the Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band Wi-Fi Router is just $104 for this sale. If you’re looking for a fast router to accommodate several users including children, this is a chance to buy a dual band router with family management and cyber security features at an attractive price.

Buy Now

NETGEAR Nighthawk X6S AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router — $100 off

amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today nighthawk x6s ac4000 wifi router
The Netgear Nighthawk X6S AC4000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router has a powerful 1.8GHz dual-core processor and three off-load processors with Multi-User Mimo to accommodate multiple simultaneous gaming, video, or music streams. Three bands optimize coverage and help avoid interference within the busy wireless home. The Nighthawk X6S is Amazon Alexa compatible, so you can connect with an Echo device to control your home network with voice commands.

Regularly priced $180, the Netgear Nighthawk X6S AC4000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router is just $180 until midnight PT. If you’re shopping for a router that supports multiple high demand streaming devices, this could be the time to snap up the Nighthawk X6S at this deeply discounted price.

Buy Now

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Mesh-Ready WiFi Router — $37 off

1 of 2
amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today orbi whole home mesh ready wifi router 2
amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today orbi whole home mesh ready wifi router 1

When one wireless router, no matter how powerful, doesn’t extend far enough, the best answer is a high-speed mesh router. By combining the performance and distance coverage characteristics of 5GHz and 2.4GHz wireless technologies, mesh routers can provide more consistent wireless signal coverage throughout your home plus they can expand their coverage with satellite network extenders. Regular wireless routers cannot work with mesh extenders, so even if you want to start with the router only, a mesh ready router is future-protected.

The Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh-Ready Wi-Fi Router is rated for to provide fast, reliable streaming throughout a 2,000-square-foot home along with the parental controls, guest network feature, and network protection features of the brand’s non-mesh wireless routers. The Orbi AC2200 router is easy to expand and is ready to work with mesh network extenders (not included) for an even greater coverage area.

Ordinarily $130, the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh-Ready Wi-Fi Router is just $93 during this sale. If you need multifloor Wi-Fi coverage for a wide range of devices and multiple uses, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a mesh-ready Netgear Orbi router at a compelling price.

Buy Now

NETGEAR Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh WiFi System — $72 off

amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today orbi wall plug whole home mesh wifi system router
The Netgear Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System includes the AC2200 mesh-ready Wi-Fi router just above plus two plug-in satellite mesh extenders. With this combination, you can extend your Wi-Fi coverage to 5,000 square feet and more.

Instead of the usual $269 price, the Netgear Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is $197 during this sale. If you want to ensure consistent and consistently fast wireless throughout your home, this system is one of the best choices on the market, and at this great price, it’s an easy decision.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs: Here's everything you need to know
Up Next

The best MacBook Air cases
malware infested laptop sells for over 1 million the persistence of chaos
Computing

Laptop with some of world’s most dangerous malware sells for $1.35 million

A laptop infected with six of the world's most dangerous malware was sold in an auction for $1.35 million. Titled "The Persistence of Chaos," the malware within the computer are said to have caused financial damages worth $95 billion.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia
Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

Nvidia GeForce Now and Shadow came out of the gate early in the race to conquer cloud gaming. GeForce Now is currently in beta, while Shadow is already available in most states. How do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Steven Petite
shadow game streaming price availability features 302820 ghost light d54014 original 1549390339
Gaming

Everything we know about Blade’s Shadow game streaming service

Game streaming seems to be having a bit of a moment, with Microsoft, Google, and other big names set to launch streaming services. French company Blade was early to the trend with Shadow. Here's what you need to know about Shadow.
Posted By Steven Petite
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

Intel’s Computex 2019 keynote: Here’s how to watch and what to expect

Intel is scheduled to give its Industry Opening Keynote at Computex on Tuesday, May 28, where it will likely fully unveil its first 10th generation chips and further outline its Project Athena initiative. Here's how to watch it.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
hp elite display mini in one screens elitedisplay04
Computing

HP embraces dock culture with new portable and mini-PC displays

Three new monitors from HP go in a different direction than most y making it easier to swap in hardware, whether that's with a laptop and docking solution or a miniature PC that slots right into the back of a new Mini-in-one system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel project athena specifications 1
Computing

How Intel is using Project Athena to bring future laptop designs to the present

While introducing its 10th-gen Ice Lake processors, Intel also outlined the requirements for Project Athena laptops. These systems are expected to deliver fast performance and long battery life, to take on Always Connected PCs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Product Review

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 is a refreshing headfirst dive into Intel's Ice Lake

Ice Lake has been years in the coming, and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is the first to use Intel's 10nm processor. The device has been completely revamped, flaunting a brand-new design including a new keyboard and taller screen.
Posted By Luke Larsen
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

At Computex, Intel has given us our first true look at the future of its chips

Intel's 10th-gen chips have arrived, and they're to be based on the 10nm process that has given it so much trouble over the past year. We now some of the specifics if its initial roll-out on mobile, which will be fairly limited to begin…
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel 10th gen ice lake project athena
Computing

Ice Lake is here. Intel’s 10th-gen CPUs boast large gains in speed and graphics

Intel unveiled its 10th-Generation mobile processors at Computex with a new 10nm design and robust Gen 11 Iris Plus graphics. Combined with DL Boost, Wi-Fi 6 Gig Plus, and Thunderbolt 3, Intel promises 2.5x improvements over 8th-Gen.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
hp envy elitebook leather wood laptops woodlaptop01
Computing

Bored of aluminum and plastic? HP made a laptop out of wood that looks amazing

HP's new range of laptops in the EliteBook, Envy, and Zbook ranges sport impressive specifications and privacy features, as well as some gorgeous new finishes in both leather and curiously, wood.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell intel ice lake cpu xps laptops dellicelake
Computing

Dell breaks ground with first Intel 10nm Ice Lake CPUs in XPS laptops

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 sports a new generation of Intel 10nm Ice Lake CPUs, but it's not the only laptop to see a hardware refresh. Inspiron and Gaming laptops now have RTX graphics options and newly enhanced cooling systems.
Posted By Jon Martindale
alienware m15 r2 review hands on feat
Product Review

The new Alienware m15 proves gaming laptops don’t have to look tacky

The Alienware m15 has received a significant overhaul in its second generation. With a design aesthetic carried over from the Area-51m, the m15 R2 entrenches this direction for Alienware’s brand.
Posted By Luke Larsen
dell xps 15 oled eight core processor snexbtzu
Computing

With an OLED screen and 8-core CPU, is the new XPS 15 a must-have for creators?

At Computex 2019, Dell has announced an update to its popular Dell XPS 15 laptop. The new version looks similar on the outside, but comes with some significant upgrades once you open it up like a 4K OLED screen and 9th-gen processor.
Posted By Luke Larsen
apple 1 housed in a leather briefcase auctions for 470000 first computer
Computing

Someone shelled out $470,000 for an Apple-1 housed in a leather briefcase

The computer that launched Apple was super-basic, but it's still popular among those who want to own a piece of Apple history. A recent auction saw someone shell out $470,000 for an Apple-1 with an unusual briefcase housing.
Posted By Trevor Mogg