As Wi-Fi 6 is still a relatively new standard, the costs of routers that come with the technology are still on the pricier side. However, Linksys has announced an expansion of its Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems range that will offer “the most affordable prices to date for the brand.”

As reported by Guru3D, the aforementioned devices are the Linksys Hydra 6 and Atlas 6, the company’s latest Wi-Fi 6 entry-level dual-band products.

The Linksys Hydra 6 will launch sometime during early summer in the U.S. with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $180. Upon its release, it will be available on Linksys.com, as well as certain retailers. A wider launch will see the Hydra 6 hit the market globally in the second half of 2022.

As for the Atlas 6, this Wi-Fi 6 mesh system will follow the same release schedule as the Hydra 6. However, the 1-pack will be slightly less expensive thanks to the $150 price tag. There will also be 2-pack ($280) and 3-pack ($350) versions as well.

Featuring “speed and performance at an affordable price,” Linksys’ Atlas 6 was singled out for providing stable connections for hybrid work, online gaming, 4K UHD streaming, and more.

That said, Linksys stressed that the dual-band router itself works best with internet service plans that provide up to a gigabit of speed. This distinction was highlighted because each node on the product sports three 1Gbps ethernet LAN ports, allowing users to connect their wired devices to wireless networks.

Atlas 6 also delivers 160MHz channels, which is useful for “superfast wireless connections.”

Atlas 6 will come with three separate configurations due to the different variants. The one-pack is capable of supporting up to 25 devices, as well as being able to cover a distance of 2,000 square feet.

The two-pack model takes things up a notch due to its support for up to 50 devices, while covering 4,000 square feet. The most powerful version, the three-pack, supports up to 75 devices, in addition to covering up to 6,000 square feet.

The Linksys Hydra 6, meanwhile, offers high-speed wireless data for up to 25 devices over 2,000 square feet. This Wi-Fi 6 dual-band mesh router should ensure a stable connection for “super smooth 4K UHD streaming, video conferencing, online gaming, and more.”

Like the Atlas 6, the Hydra 6 is a router that is predominantly suitable for anyone who is receiving an internet connection speed up to 1 gigabit. 160 MHz channels and four 1Gb Ethernet ports round out the rest of the features.

“There is an increased need for wireless connectivity that can handle the influx of devices on home networks, and deliver reliable, secure, and private connections,” said Alan Cohen, VP of Marketing and Head of Product at Linksys. “Our mission is to connect everyone securely and through the launch of these systems, we provide our customers with two new options for fast speed, coverage, and connectivity at an affordable price point.”

Other notable features for both the Linksys Atlas 6 and Hydra 6 were outlined in the press release:

Fast to set up. Easy to manage. – The Linksys App makes it simple to set up your Wi-Fi network and you can control and monitor your Wi-Fi from anywhere.

Linksys Intelligent Mesh Technology – Dynamically optimize speeds and maximize the use of all bands to reduce congestion, latency, and buffering.

Security and privacy you can trust – Protect your home with automatic software updates so your network is always secure and up to date. Parental controls and separate guest networks keep devices safe.

Peace of mind – Linksys products pass 25 quality tests, are backed by a 3-year warranty, and have 24/7 tech support.

Grow as needed – When your family, home, and needs grow, your Wi-Fi should grow with you. Add more nodes to expand coverage for a stronger connection and to handle more devices as needed.

