  1. Computing

TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6E router comes with motorized antennas for better reception

Chuong Nguyen
By

To deliver better Wi-Fi reception and coverage, especially in larger homes, TP-Link is bringing new innovation to the router space. The company’s latest Wi-Fi 6E router, the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni comes with four antennas that are motorized, allowing them to pivot and swivel towards your devices as you move around the house.

Essentially, by tailing your connected devices, the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni will help to send out the strongest signals to your devices.

The TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni with its antennas in motion.

While stalking, motorized antennas won’t matter much to desktop gamers with stationary rigs, the novel concept could help improve Wi-Fi signals for mobile gamers as they move their laptops from room to room, or for smartphone and tablet users who roam the home. Combined with existing Wi-Fi technologies, like beamforming, the Archer AXE200 Omni helps to ensure you have strong Wi-Fi coverage.

The swiveling antenna looks similar to a quadrocopter drone. The design is definitely a different take on how antennas should be placed on a router — we have seen discrete internal antennas on mesh systems, aggressively placed antennas on gaming routers, and even the futuristic wing-shaped antennas on rival Netgear’s Nighthawk.

Aside from the motorized antenna design, the Omni is a tri-band router with a 6GHz band. The router can handle connection speeds up to 10Gbps, making it a future-proof addition for gamers — most home broadband plans top off at 1Gbps for fiber connections, and the average American home has broadband speeds far less than this currently.

TP-Link's new Omni router features motorized antennas.

In addition to the Archer AXE200 Omni, TP-Link also announced an AXE300 router with quad-band support that reaches 16Gbps speeds. The quad-band design allows the AXE300 to compete against the pricey Orbi Wi-Fi 6E mesh router. Though TP-Link didn’t disclose pricing for its system, the Orbi mesh network costs $1,500.

In the mesh networking space, the company also announced an update to its Deco router. The new TP-Link Deco XE200 comes with Wi-Fi 6E support that will help it reach speeds up to 11Gbps. A mesh system with two Deco routers can cover homes up to 6,500 square feet, the company claimed, and allow 200 devices to connect simultaneously. This should make the Deco suitable for use in small offices, home offices, and homes. The router boasts a simple, minimalist design that won’t seem as aggressive when placed in open spaces as the AXE200 Omni.

The company did not reveal pricing for its new router products at CES 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch GM unveil the Chevy Silverado EV live at CES 2022 on January 5

GM CES 2022 keynote teaser page.

TCL’s giant 98-inch 4K TV hits CES — and stores — for under $8,000

TCL 2022 XL Collection 98-inch 4K QLED TV.

The best horror movies on Netflix right now

Rodolfo Sancho in Don't Listen.

How to customize your iPhone backup in iCloud

iPhone 11 Pro Screen

The best light therapy lamps

The best romantic comedies on Netflix

Julia Roberts in Runaway Bride

The best romance movies on Netflix right now

Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer.

MSI takes on MacBook Pro with RTX 3080 Ti-powered Creator Z16P

msi brings rtx 3080 ti to creator z16p 17

MSI’s new gaming laptops are cooled by a ‘phase-changing’ liquid metal pad

MSI presenting its CES 2022 gaming laptops.

MSI’s Crosshair 15 gaming laptop gets a Rainbow Six Extraction makeover

The Rainbow Six Extraction Crosshair 15 laptop sits in front of promo art for the game.

The best rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video right now

Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give.

The best comedies on Netflix right now

I Love You, Man

Tablo’s latest over-the-air DVR does ATSC 3.0 — with a catch

Tablo ATSC 3.0 Quad HDMI OTA receiver/DVR.