You can now make your own AI art with Amazon Fire TV

Amazon has flipped the switch on its AI Art feature, allowing owners of the 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Omni QLED Series televisions to create their own computer-generated backgrounds. This feature was announced at Amazon’s fall 2023 hardware and services event, and one about which we went deeper in our interview with Amazon Director of Fire TV Experience Joshua Danovitz.

Again, you’ll need one of those two devices as of right now. (That’s the latest Fire TV 4K Max or an Omni QLED TV.) Your old Fire TV Stick Lite won’t cut it. But provided that you have a supported device, the rest is pretty simple. Just say, “Alexa, create an image of …” or “Alexa, create a background of …” Or “picture.” … Or “painting.”

You get the gist. You’ll get an initial series of images on your screen and can refine things from there. Amazon calls the refinement suggestions “modifiers,” and they’ll include things like pixel art, oil painting, watercolor, colored pencil, and Cubist, among others.

Once you select one of the images, you’ll be able to see it full-screen and add it to the Ambient Experience, which, as of this writing, is still exclusive to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Omni televisions. And you can give thumbs up/down feedback on each image. They’ll go into your Amazon Photos account, so you can call up the images at any time on pretty much any device.

The whole thing is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator. Technically this is all in public preview, so don’t be surprised if something weird (though hopefully not too untoward) happens at some point. Otherwise, enjoy.

Here’s a quick look at the sort of thing Amazon Fire TV can gin up:

