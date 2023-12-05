3 TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in December

TV comedies are a dime a dozen nowadays. And many of them are remakes or follow a theme or plot that has been done again and again. If you’re looking for something truly original, these 3 TV comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December all fit the bill.

They include a comedy from the 1980s that has inspired an upcoming movie with Ryan Gosling, a detective comedy-drama with a character who has an uncanny ability, and a refreshing sitcom that tackles race relations in a hilarious, but meaningful fashion. Looking for more? Check out the best comedies on Amazon Prime Video for a wider selection of options.

Psych (2006-2014)

James Roday and Dule Hill star in this comedy-drama about Shawn (Roday), a crime consultant who works with the police department. He has developed impressive observational skills with the help of his father. Plus, he has an eidetic memory 9the ability to recall an image from memory with high precision), and uses both these skills to help solve cases. Burton “Gus” (Hill) is his also highly intelligent best friend and partner in fighting crime.

Following the popular series Monk through its entire run helped Psych attract a loyal audience of viewers through its eight seasons, many of whom watched both shows. Called a smart series with a solid bromance at its heart, Psych follows the standard procedural format but with an interesting, enticing twist.

Stream Psych on Prime Video.

The Fall Guy (1981-1986)

An action-adventure comedy that aired way back in the 1980s, The Fall Guy stars Lee Majors as Colt Seavers, a stunt man in Hollywood who works at night as a bounty hunter. Criminals have no chance of scaping him, whether it’s a high-speed car chase or running on foot, because the skills he has fromhis job make him fast and fearless.

The show was so popular that it led to the development of everything from a board game to a video game and even a comic strip. The Fall Guy is a fun throwback show if you’re in the mood for something vintage. It’s a good idea to watch ahead of the movie that’s loosely based on the series and is currently in the works. Scheduled for release some time in 2024, The Fall Guy movie will star Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Stream The Fall Guy on Prime Video.

The Neighborhood (2019-)

First Look At The Neighborhood on CBS

A refreshingly relevant and timely sitcom, The Neighborhood tackles the topic of race relations in a hilarious ,yet profound way. When corny Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) moves into a predominantly Black neighborhood with his family, his surly new neighbor, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer), isn’t exactly excited about it. This family doesn’t fit in and threatens the very fabric of the community. But Dave grows on Calvin as he realizes how honest, sweet, and caring Dave is, as well as how much the two actually have in common. The pair eventually become best friends, as do their wives Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs), and learn from one another.

The series presents plenty of stereotypes about both races. But at its heart, The Neighborhood is a comedy designed to dispel them as well. Despite criticisms about the show’s approach to cultural commentary, The Neighborhood has already been renewed for a sixth season. The cast is truly what makes this show watchable, particularly the relationship between the ever-positive Dave and the constantly annoyed Calvin. It will remind you of some of the best sitcoms of the 1990s.

Stream The Neighborhood on Prime Video.

