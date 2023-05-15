 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Everything coming to Hulu in June 2023

Jason Struss
By

Summer is here, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing on TV. If you want a diverse selection of  movies, classic TV shows, and new content you can’t find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you. From exciting original series like season 2 of The Bear and new shows like The Full Monty to movies like Barbarian, Infinity Pool, and Flamin’ HotHulu subscribers will find something for everyone in the household.

The complete list of Hulu’s new arrivals in June 2023 is below, along with the movies, shows, and documentaries we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

Recommended Videos

June 1

One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)
Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season
Vida: Complete Third and Final Season
3:10 to Yuma | 2007
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter | 2011
Attack The Block | 2011
Best Night Ever | 2013
Bewitched | 2005
Borat | 2006
Brigsby Bear | 2017
The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000
Bronson | 2008
Brother | 2001
Carnage | 2011
Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012
Center Stage | 2000
Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008
Chasing Mavericks | 2011
The Comebacks | 2006
The Cookout | 2004
The Day After Tomorrow | 2004
The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
Delivery Man | 2013
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman | 2005
Due Date | 2010
Freddy Got Fingered | 2001
From Paris with Love | 2010
The Girl Next Door | 2004
The Good Shepherd | 2006
Goon | 2011
The Goonies | 1985
Gridiron Gang | 2006
Grown Ups | 2010
Grown Ups 2 | 2013
Hall Pass | 2011
Hoffa | 1992
Idiocracy | 2006
The International | 2009
Knight And Day | 2010
Life Before Her Eyes | 2007
The Little Hours | 2017
Man On Wire | 2008
The Marine | 2006
The Marine 2 | 2009
Monster House | 2006
The Monuments Men | 2014
Mr. Deeds | 2002
Mr. Nobody | 2009
The Newton Boys | 1998
Notorious | 2009
One Hour Photo | 2002
The Oxford Murders | 2008
Pompeii | 2014
Predators | 2010
The Quarry | 2020
The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013
The Ringer | 2005
Rio | 2011
Role Models | 2008
Semi-Pro | 2008
Slackers | 2002
The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron | 2002
St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
This Means War | 2010
Three Identical Strangers | 2018
Tim’s Vermeer | 2014
Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil | 2010
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie | 1997
The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
The Upside | 2017
Vice | 2018
What to Expect When You’re Expecting | 2012
Win Win | 2010
The Wolfpack | 2015
The X-Files: I Want to Believe | 2008

June 2

Searching for Soul Food: Complete Season 1
Christmas with the Campbells | 2022
The Devil Conspiracy | 2022
Rubikon | 2022

June 3

Baby Ruby | 2022
Keanu | 2016

June 5

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1

June 6

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere
Stars on Mars: Series Premiere
The Secret Garden | 2020

June 7

Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1

June 8

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere
The Amazing Maurice | 2022

June 9

Flamin’ Hot | 2023
Murder at Yellowstone City | 2022

June 10

Dune | 2021

June 11

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream

June 13

Hazlo Como Hombre | 2017
The Little Alien | 2022

June 14

FX’s The Full Monty: Complete Season 1

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6
Jagged Mind | 2023
The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere
6 Days | 2017
All Good Things | 2010
Drinking Buddies | 2013
Nature Calls | 2012
Please Stand By | 2017

June 16

The Apology | 2022
Chevalier | 2023
Ender’s Game | 2013
Maybe I Do | 2023

June 22

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 2
Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

June 23

By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Infinity Pool | 2023
Wildflower | 2022

June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream

June 25

Pride Across America: Livestream
Barbarian | 2022

June 27

The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere
Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere

June 28

Guns Akimbo | 2020

June 29

Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere

June 30

The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere
Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere
Burial | 2022
The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014
Linoleum | 2022

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
What’s new on Hulu in May and what’s leaving soon
Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow in White Men Can't Jump.

Movie theaters are once again enjoying a steady stream of hit films, but that doesn't mean that Hulu isn't entering May without a theater-worthy original movie of its own. This month, a remake of White Men Can't Jump is leaping on to Hulu with Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow taking over the roles played by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in the original film from 1992. Other highlights this month include IT and Beetlejuice (both on loan from Warner Bros.), as well as the series premiere of Jeopardy! Masters, which pits previous Jeopardy! champions against each other.

If you've come looking for a round-up of everything new on Hulu and everything leaving at the end of May, then you've come to the right place. Our picks for the month are in bold.

Read more
What’s new on Peacock in May 2023
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci in Bupkis.

If you're a subscriber to Peacock, then you may have noticed the wide variety of live sports content on this streaming service. And that's fine if you love sports. Besides, Peacock has more sporting events than NBC could ever put on a single cable channel. But if you're a cinema lover, the beginning of May is a great time to enjoy the latest movies on Peacock. Original shows are a bit light this month, but Mrs. Davis is still running fresh episodes and there's a new comedy, Bupkis, that features Pete Davidson in the role he was born to play: himself!

Read on for the complete list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in May 2023. Our recommendations are highlighted in bold. (Note: Some content will not be available to watch without a paid subscription at the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus levels.)

Read more
Everything leaving Hulu in May 2023
The cast of LA Confidential.

If Hulu simply had the films and television series of 20th Century Studios and other mature fare that just couldn't fly on Disney+, then it would still be one of the best streaming services. Fortunately, there's something new on Hulu every month and it's not just limited to films or programs owned by Disney or 20th Century Studios. There are a number of movies and TV shows on loan from other studios. But at the end of the month, some of these selections are going to leave.

We believe that if you're paying for Hulu then you should be getting your money's worth. And if you plan ahead, you can still catch your favorites before they make their exit. To help you manage your time, we’ve put together this list of everything leaving Hulu in May 2023. Our picks are in bold, and all you have to do is find the opportunity to watch them.

Read more