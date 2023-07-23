 Skip to main content
At SDCC, Strange New Worlds goes full musical and more Star Trek trailers

Blair Marnell
This story is part of our complete Comic-Con coverage

How do you celebrate Star Trek at Comic-Con when all of the actors stayed home? The actors and writers strike has greatly diminished the star power of San Diego Comic-Con, but Paramount+ had a novel solution. The streamer put its cards on the table early by promoting the remaining episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, including a video preview for the upcoming musical episode.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | "Subspace Rhapsody" Trailer (SDCC 2023) | Paramount+

Typically musical episodes are saved for late in a show’s run, usually when a series is creatively out of steam. Perhaps the streaming era is messing with that timeline. Regardless, some kind of phenomenon has the crew of the Enterprise singing and dancing their way through their feelings. That doesn’t explain their sudden knowledge of choreography, or why the ship’s various couples can’t seem to resist kissing each other even while the Enterprise itself may be in danger.

New episodes of Strange New World are still being released weekly, and the musical episode, “Subspace Rhapsody,” will arrive on Thursday, August 3. The season 2 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows a week later on Thursday, August 10.

Anson Mount Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' musical episode.
Paramount+

As part of the panel, the live-action crossover between Strange New Worlds and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks was screened for fans and released early on Paramount+. Additionally, a new trailer for Lower Decks season 4 premiered, which finds the crew of the Cerritos once again getting way over their heads in trouble. However, with possible promotions on the horizon, the lower ranking members of the ship may be forced to separate as their Starfleet careers advance.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere its fourth season with two new episodes on Thursday, September 7. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.

The final Star Trek-related preview from Comic-Con drops fans into the middle of a story in Star Trek: Discovery season 5. We’re not entirely sure what’s going on, but the extended preview below begins with Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) attempting to bring Moll (Eve Harlow) and L’ak (Elias Toufexis) to justice. But they manage to turn the tables on her, leaving Burnham hanging on by her proverbial fingernails when their ship escapes into warp.

Star Trek: Discovery | Final Season Exclusive Clip (SDCC 2023) | Paramount+

Paramount+ hasn’t set a date for the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, but it is expected to premiere in 2024.

