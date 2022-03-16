Star Trek: Strange New Worlds casts Paul Wesley as Kirk

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will explore the cosmos with the original captain of the Enterprise, Christopher Pike, this spring. However, the prequel series apparently has plans for Pike’s successor as well. Via Deadline, Paul Wesley has signed on for season two as a younger version of James T. Kirk. William Shatner’s Captain Kirk was one of the icons of the original Star Trek. For the reboot films, Chris Pine has assumed the role of Kirk in three movies to date.

Wesley previously headlined The Vampire Diaries for eight seasons as Stefan Salvatore. More recently, he appeared in Tell Me A Story and the Shudder original film History of Evil. Wesley has expanded his career to directing, helming episodes of Shadowhunters, Legacies, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Paramount+ also released the first image of Wesley in costume as Kirk from Strange New Worlds season 2. The second season is currently filming.

Strange New Worlds showrunners Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers issued a joint statement welcoming Wesley to the series:

“Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence, and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a lifelong Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role.”

Despite Strange New Worlds‘ separation from the original series, Wesley’s Kirk will be the fourth classic Trek character to be featured on the show. Ethan Peck portrays Spock, with Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, and Jess Bush as Christine Chapel. Anson Mount also stars in the series as Captain Pike, with Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley/Number One, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh.

The first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere on May 5 on Paramount+. The second season will likely drop in 2023.

