Strange New World’s latest trailer goes old-school Star Trek

On Paramount+, the Star Trek never ends. Hot off the heels of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 and Star Trek: Picard season 2, Paramount+ is planning to dive into a brand-new series: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. And yet it may be the most old-school Star Trek series to come along in decades. Everything from the aesthetic to the characters and music has been chosen to evoke a modernized version of the original show that spawned the franchise. And unlike its fellow Trek shows, Strange New Worlds is going with self-contained single episode stories.

The series follows the adventures of the starship Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike, the predecessor of James T. Kirk. But while Pike has been generally portrayed as a more thoughtful captain, he seems very Kirk-like in the new trailer for Strange New Worlds. In Star Trek: Discovery season 2, Pike learned that he has a dark fate in his future. And yet the man is so unbelievably happy in his role that Pike can’t resist saying that he loves his job in the middle of a crisis.

Unfortunately, the rest of the cast doesn’t really come into focus in this two-minute trailer. The most we get is a sign that young Spock had to deal with the Vulcan mating rituals of Pon Farr before the events of the classic episode in the original series.

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Anson Mount headlines the series as Captain Christopher Pike, with Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as Doctor M’Benga, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas. The final regular cast member is Christina Chong, whose character, La’an Noonien-Singh, is somehow related to the infamous Khan Noonien Singh.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. The first episode will premiere on May 5 on Paramount+. And a second season is already in production.

