 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

7 best Star Trek villains, ranked

Joe Allen
By
F Borg men stand in a hallway in Star Trek.
Paramount

Thanks to its more than 50 years of continued existence, Star Trek has produced just a lot of stuff. That stuff includes several great TV shows, more than a few outstanding movies, and perhaps most importantly of all, some genuinely great villains.

Because Trek has always concerned itself with the politics of the stories it tells, the series has also introduced some genuinely nuanced bad guys. There are plenty of great villains of the week, to be sure, but there are also legendary villains who have made their way onto this list. These are the seven best Star Trek villains, ranked.

Recommended Videos

7. Nero

Nero in 2009’s ‘Star Trek.’
Paramount Pictures

Say what you will about Star Trek Into Darkness, but J.J. Abrams’ first Star Trek effort was a rousing success. Among its many feats was its introduction of a totally new villain in the form of Nero, a vengeful Romulan who blames Spock for not preventing the death of his family.

Related

Eric Bana’s performance in the role is transformative, but what really sells the whole endeavor is the sense of grandeur and scale that’s on display. Nero is filled with rage, and it’s that rage that has driven him to where he is now.

6. Weyoun

Weyoun in ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.’
Paramount Pictures

We’ve had plenty of great villains from across the many Trek shows, but Deep Space Nine’s Weyoun was among the most beloved, in part because he was an ideal foil to the show’s cast. As the mouthpiece for the Dominion and a Vorta himself, Weyoun always delivered his message with a smile, but that rarely meant that he actually had the best of intentions.

In fact, Weyoun was in many ways your typical slimey politician, and that was undoubtedly a huge part of what made him so appealing to fans of Deep Space Nine every time he was killed off and then inevitably returned to the show.

5. Q

Q sitting in ‘The Next Generation.’
Paramount Pictures

An omnipotent being that is a reminder of how far Star Trek characters can come, Q was first introduced as an ominous presence but became something much sillier as he became more familiar to Star Trek fans.

It was Q’s actions that ultimately resulted in the introduction of the Borgs to the universe, and he was also the one who charged Picard with the crimes of humanity. In spite of his power, Q is ultimately not the worst perpetrator of evil in the world of Star Trek, even though he certainly could have been.

4. The Klingons

Christopher Plummer in ‘Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock.’
Paramount Pictures

In many ways the primordial Star Trek villain, the Klingons have shown up in a number of different villainous guises over the course of the franchise’s long and storied history. In the show’s original configuration, they existed as a foil to the Federation — the USSR to the Federation’s America.

Of course, Trek never expressed any idea quite that simply, and the Klingons were always humanized, even as they often opposed what the Federation was doing. You understood that they had their reasons, even if you weren’t always supposed to be sympathetic to them.

3. The Borg Queen

The Borg Queen descends in Star Trek: Picard.
Paramount Pictures

The Borg, in general, is a major menace to the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Operating as a hive mind with the goal of assimilating all other living things into them, part of the point of the Borg was that they were everywhere and nowhere.

That’s why many were so worried by the introduction of the Borg Queen, but they didn’t have any reason for concern. The Borg Queen totally works, in large part thanks to Alice Krige’s memorable, sensual performance in the central role.

2. Gul Dhukat

Gul Dhukat in ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.’
Paramount Pictures

Gul Dukat was the best version of the authoritarian mode of Star Trekvillain. A character so villainous and tyrannical that you wanted nothing more than his ultimate defeat, even if you also found him compelling.

A Cardassian war criminal who ruled over Bajor as a complete totalitarian, what made Dukat so remarkable was that you could understand that his actions were heinous, even as you found yourself drawn into his world. Many argue that Gul Dhukat is the finest villain Star Trek has ever produced, and we think that’s pretty close to being on the money.

1. Khan

Ricardo Montalban stars as Khan in Star Trek II.
Paramount / Paramount

A name memorably screamed not once but twice in Star Trek movies, Khan is most remembered today for killing Spock in The Wrath of Khan, widely regarded as the best of the Trek movies for a reason.

Although Khan was just a villain-of-the-week in the original series, in Wrath of Khan, he is elevated to a devious mastermind, capable of taking down and outsmarting even Kirk, Spock, and their crew. Ricardo Montalbán’s performance made the role one of the most important in the history of the franchise. As for Benedict Cumberbatch’s reprisal of the character? Well, the less said about that, the better.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Everything is possible in new Doctor Who season 14 trailer
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who.

So far, Doctor Who fans have only seen Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor in a cameo appearance in the final 60th anniversary special and in a single Christmas special last year. While it's too early to say what kind of Doctor that Gatwa will be, he sure has a winning smile in the new trailer for Doctor Who season 14. The latest preview from the upcoming season is very light on story details, but off the charts in terms of the chemistry between the Doctor and his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). Ruby seems a lot like the Doctor's previous companions Rose Tyler and Amy Pond. But if these clips are any indication, Ruby's going to grow into the role.

SEASON 1 TRAILER | Doctor Who

Read more
7 best Tom Cruise 1990s movies, ranked
Tom Cruise sits next to someone in a bed.

For 40 years, Tom Cruise has been one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars. From heartbreaking monologues to death-defying stunts, Cruise has been lighting up the big screen since he slid across the floor in Risky Business. At 61, Cruise has no plans of slowing down, with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two hitting theaters in 2025.

Cruise went from budding star to acting icon in the 1990s as he starred in nine films from 1990-1999. Several of Cruise's films during the 1990s feature some of the actor's finest work, and he even scored two Oscar nominations. From charming dramedies to action tentpoles, Cruise did it all in the 1990s. Below, we rank Cruise's seven best films of the decade.
7. Days of Thunder (1990)

Read more
The best sci-fi movies on Hulu right now
John David Washington wears a spacesuit in The Creator.

There's a very good reason why Hulu has some of the best sci-fi movies that you can stream: The film library of 20th Century Fox, which includes science fiction classics like the Alien movies, Predator, and more. And this month, Warner Bros. is lending Hulu two of its own top-tier sci-fi flicks: Inception and Blade Runner 2049. Between those films and the other recent arrival, The Creator, fans of the genre have much to enjoy.

Keep reading for our complete lineup of the best sci-fi movies on Hulu right now. But if you're looking for more films to watch, remember that Hulu is part of the Disney Bundle. That includes the basic Hulu subscription (with ads), Disney+, and ESPN+, all for just $14 a month. That's a great deal, and you don't even have to go to the future for it.

Read more