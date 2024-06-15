 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 best Netflix sci-fi movies to watch on Father’s Day

By
Miles Morales falls through a multiverse portal in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony Pictures Animation / Sony Pictures Animation

As is true with most labels, dads aren’t really any one thing. While there may be some qualities that unite many dads, some dads are more into sports than others, while some are into gaming or other types of entertainment. If there’s a dad in your life with a love for sci-fi, though, then Netflix has plenty of titles worth checking out.

Sorting through all of them to determine which ones are actually worth watching can be a chore, though. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and found five great sci-fi movies that are worth watching this Father’s Day.

Recommended Videos

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

A brilliant movie that is great to watch with the kids, Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse. Following Miles Morales as he discovers that the burden of being Spider-Man comes with certain expectations, the film is largely about Miles’ desire to become his own person, unfettered by the expectations others want to put on him.

Related

Thanks to truly stunning animation, a stellar voice cast, and a constant desire for reinvention, Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel that’s able to prove Into the Spider-Verse wasn’t just a one-off.

You can watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix.

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

If your dad loved the original Matrix when it was released, but didn’t catch the most recent installment, now is the perfect time. The Matrix Resurrections picks up the story of Neo 20 years after the events of the original film.

While this film is not as action-forward as the previous installments, The Matrix Resurrections is just as interested in the question of free will, and in Neo’s journey to figure out exactly how he fits into a world still being run by machines. In some ways, Resurrections feels like a brilliant maturation of everything the franchise has always been about.

You can watch The Matrix Resurrections on Netflix.

Starman (1984)

Starman (1984) - Official Trailer

John Carpenter is best known for making some of the great horror movies of the 1970s and ’80s, and Starman is not that. Instead, this movie is about an alien who arrives on Earth and falls in love with the woman who becomes his caretaker. Jeff Bridges is brilliant as an alien trying to understand humanity, and Karen Allen is just as good as a widow trying to recover from a recent loss.

Starman is tender and sweet, and while it has its moments of actual action, the movie is really about two people finding one another. It’s a little weepy, but in a way your dad will probably appreciate.

You can watch Starman on Netflix.

Starship Troopers (1997)

One of the great satires of the late ’90s, Paul Verhoeven‘s Starship Troopers tells the story of a trio of friends who are living in the 23rd century and on the brink of entering into government service.

Human civilization is, at this point, battling a race of advanced arachnids, and the movie’s brilliance comes in part from the way it becomes clear to the viewer over the course of the movie that humanity is, in fact, the villain in this story. The movie is also blisteringly funny, and Starship Troopers is perfect for dads who like provocative, hilarious action movies.

You can watch Starship Troopers on Netflix.

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

They Cloned Tyrone | Official Trailer | Netflix

A brilliant, funny, highly inventive sci-fi comedy, They Cloned Tyrone tells the story of three people who come together to investigate a sinister conspiracy that seems to be happening in their neighborhood.

Starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris (The Marvels), the film is equal parts strange and delightful, and each of the stars seems game for all of the movie’s most insane twists and turns. They Cloned Tyrone is a brilliant racial allegory, and a reminder that great sci-fi stories can be used as a metaphor for the ills we face

You can watch They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (June 2024)
Bérénice Bejo in Under Paris.

Is it really the summer movie season if you don't have a giant killer shark film and a superhero flick? Those options may currently be absent from theaters, but they're both on Netflix. The aforementioned shark movie, Under Paris, is almost a masterpiece of unintentional comedy mixed in with some serious drama. Meanwhile, Ultraman: Rising is a new animated movie that brings back one of Japan's original superheroes with a twist.

One of Netflix's other notable arrivals, the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, definitely has that summer movie swagger we've been looking for. The same is true for Netflix's original film Hit Man, which is still one of the most popular movies on Netflix. These are just a few of the options on the best movies on Netflix right now. And in just two weeks, they're going to be joined by Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the sequel to one of the greatest action comedies ever made.

Read more
The 50 best shows on Netflix in June 2024
Polly Walker and Nicola Coughla in Bridgerton season 3.

Netflix may have popularized the binge model, but the streamer has also come to realize the benefit of spreading out a season. Bridgerton season 3 premiered just about month ago, and now the second part of the season has arrived to give fans a fresh batch of episodes before the inevitable two-year hiatus between seasons. Getting shows on a consistent schedule is really something that Netflix should work on for the future. But for now, that's just the way it is.

Beyond Bridgerton, there wasn't much of note this week. That's why we're turning our attention to an arrival from earlier this month, Scavenger's Edge. This series is a very bold sci-fi/horror animated show that was a standout on Max. And now, Netflix is its only hope of getting a second season if it can find a larger audience here.

Read more
The best kids movies on Netflix right now
The main character from Nimona smiling widely while looking down at someone off-camera.

School is out this month and parents will soon find themselves falling back on the best kids movies on Netflix right now to keep them entertained. When the kids aren't playing outside, you need indoor activities to keep them busy, and a movie is a great option from time to time. Netflix, fortunately, has an enormous collection of kid-friendly movies, including some original choose-your-own-adventure stories.

To make sure they're watching something age-appropriate, and to cut down on the scrolling time, we keep this list updated every month. These are the best kids movies on Netflix now, including new additions Big Fat Liar and Nimona.

Read more