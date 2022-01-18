Star Trek boldly goes into 2022 with renewals, premiere dates

Paramount+ is more than just the streaming home for every new Star Trek series. However, there’s a lot of Star Trek on the horizon for fans to enjoy, and Paramount+ isn’t wasting any time lining up even more for years to come. The streaming service has formally renewed Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Lower Decks for new seasons.

The flagship series, Star Trek: Discovery, is currently on a midseason hiatus. The fourth season of Discovery will resume on Thursday, February 10. With the renewal in hand, Discovery‘s fifth season will likely begin filming later this year.

Paramount+ also announced that Star Trek: Picard season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 3. This series was already renewed and in the middle of shooting season three before a recent COVID outbreak forced the set to shut down. Production is likely to resume in the near future.

Following the season finale of Picard, a new series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will premiere on Thursday, May 5. Spinning out of Discovery season 2, this series will follow young Spock’s adventures on the Enterprise under his first commanding officer, Captain Pike. This series will also differ from Discovery by embracing stand-alone episodes that take the crew to new destinations each week. Today’s announcement ensures a second season for the show.

The animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks already had a third season of 10 episodes ready to go this summer. But as noted above, Paramount+’s renewal means that a fourth season of 10 episodes will likely follow in 2023.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman in a statement. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

Left out of the announcement was the potential Section 31 spinoff series starring Michelle Yeoh’s Empress Philippa Georgiou. That show has not received a formal pickup yet.

