Jurassic World 4 cast: Which actors will appear in new movie?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Although it’s only been two years since Jurassic World Dominion, another dinosaur adventure is coming next year. Jurassic World 4 is in development, and several prominent actors have already signed on to the project.

Scarlett Johansson headlines Jurassic World 4, which will feature an ensemble that includes Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The cast is still growing, and it might add a two-time Oscar winner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mahershala Ali is in talks to join the next Jurassic saga.

Recommended Videos

In January 2024, Deadline reported that a new Jurassic World film was being “fast-tracked” at Universal, with Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp penning the script. The Fall Guy’s David Leitch was in consideration to direct. However, those talks fell through. Shortly after Leitch’s exit, The Creator’s Gareth Edwards signed on to direct for Universal and Amblin. Production is aiming to start next month in London.

Mahershala Ali is in talks to join Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in Universal’s new #JurassicWorld feature. Details here: https://t.co/JIHL4wr9oo pic.twitter.com/smFsZ84JHc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 30, 2024

Jurassic World 4 will be a completely new take on the Jurassic franchise. Legacy characters — Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern — are not expected to return. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce through Kennedy/Marshall, with Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg executive producing through Amblin Entertainment.

The Jurassic franchise dates back to 1993’s Jurassic Park, one of the most influential and groundbreaking blockbusters of the last 40 years. After two sequels in 1997 and 2001, a new trilogy began in 2015 with Jurassic World, followed by 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion. The six films have combined to gross over $6 billion worldwide at the box office.

Jurassic World 4‘s official release date is July 2, 2025.

Editors' Recommendations