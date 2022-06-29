Even though Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick were the biggest money makers of June, Marvel Studios will likely reclaim the box office this month with Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will not only see Chris Hemsworth suiting up again as Thor but also the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who this time around wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Moreover, they and several other characters will go against the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher, played by former Batman and American Psycho Christian Bale.

Other big movies are coming out this month as well. From an on-screen adaptation of a best-selling novel (Where the Crawdads Sing) to a sci-fi/horror film from writer/director Jordan Peele (Nope), July 2022 is full of movies for all types of audiences. If you’re looking for a good time at a movie theater, then here are some films you should keep an eye on.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 1) new Trailer pg 87m Genre Family, Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy Stars Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Russell Brand Directed by Kyle Balda watch on the big screen watch on the big screen Read more

What’s it about: A 12-year-old Gru works with the Minions to become the greatest supervillain of all time.

Who will love it: Children, Minions fans, anyone who loves the 1970s.

Preview: After five years, the Minions are finally back on the big screen. Even though this movie is supposed to be an origin story for Steve Carell’s Gru, the Minions are most likely going to be front and center since they’ve basically become the face of the Despicable Me franchise. Still, it’s nice to see Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren stage a Universal Soldier reunion, albeit in an animated movie about cute yellow aliens.

Mr. Malcolm's List (July 1) new Trailer pg 117m Genre Comedy, Romance, History Stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Oliver Jackson-Cohen Directed by Emma Holly Jones Read more

What’s it about: A young woman in 19th-century England courts a suitor as part of a plan to get revenge on him for rejecting her friend.

Who will love it: Anyone who loves British period dramas.

Preview: Based on a self-published novel that was later adapted into a successful short film, Mr. Malcolm’s List features a multiethnic cast that includes Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, and Ashley Park. This gossipy British drama about the lives and loves of the British upper class could appeal to fans of Downton Abbey.

The Forgiven (July 1) new Trailer 67 % 6.5/10 r 117m Genre Drama Stars Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, Matt Smith Directed by John Michael McDonagh Read more The Forgiven | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 1

What’s it about: A wealthy Western couple on their way to a party in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco is involved in a car accident that affects not only themselves but also everyone around them.

Who will love it: Fans of the leads, anyone who loves Morocco.

Preview: Based on the best-selling novel by Lawrence Osborne, The Forgiven examines how Western tourists who visit North African land can negatively impact its inhabitants. The film also features an all-star cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, and Matt Smith, which could help attract audiences who are on the fence about seeing it.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8) new Trailer pg-13 119m Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale Directed by Taika Waititi watch on the big screen watch on the big screen Read more

What’s it about: Thor puts together a team to take down Gorr the God Butcher, an omnipotent being who wants to kill all gods.

Who will love it: MCU completionists, Taika Waititi fans, Chris Hemsworth stans.

Preview: Writer/director Taika Waititi returns to the MCU to deliver another fun and colorful movie about the God of Thunder. While not many people were fans of Natalie Portman in the first two Thor movies, this new film gives the actress a chance to redeem herself as the Mighty Thor. Moreover, seeing a villain as menacing as Gorr the God Butcher in a Taika Waititi film is sure to be something, especially with Christian Bale in the role. The film promises to be lighter and funnier than the last Marvel entry, which had the Scarlet Witch battling Dr. Strange and (spoiler!) killing Mr. Fantastic.

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) new Trailer pg-13 130m Genre Drama, Mystery Stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson Directed by Olivia Newman watch on the big screen watch on the big screen Read more

What’s it about: A young woman living alone in the North Carolina marsh is suspected of murder.

Who will love it: Murder mystery enthusiasts, fans of the novel, those hoping for Daisy Edgar-Jones to become a movie star.

Preview: Based on a best-selling novel by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing is a deep-fried murder mystery full of twists and turns. It also features Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead role, which is a first for her. The film also has a song from Taylor Swift, who knows a thing or two about Southern melodrama.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (July 15) new Trailer pg 97m Genre Family, Comedy, Animation, Action Stars Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, Mel Brooks Directed by Rob Minkoff, Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier watch on the big screen watch on the big screen Read more

What’s it about: An anthropomorphic dog teams up with an anthropomorphic cat to become a samurai.

Who will love it: Animation buffs, Samuel L. Jackson fans, anyone wondering what happened to Michael Cera.

Preview: Loosely based on the 1974 Mel Brooks film Blazing Saddles, this movie was originally supposed to come out in 2017 as Blazing Samurai but is now coming out as Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. Thankfully, it still features an all-star voice cast that includes Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michelle Yeoh. Who knows? It might even fill the Kung Fu Panda void of a decent animated movie inspired by Asian culture.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (July 15) new Trailer pg 92m Genre Drama Stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lucas Bravo Directed by Anthony Fabian watch on the big screen watch on the big screen Read more

What’s it about: In the 1950s, a widowed cleaning lady travels from London to Paris to get a couture Dior dress she so desperately wants.

Who will love it: Fans of the novel, British comedy enthusiasts, feel-good movie lovers.

Preview: Based on the best-selling novel by Paul Gallico, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris looks like a fun and heartwarming film for all ages. Although Lesley Manville played a stern and unflinching business manager in 2017’s Phantom Thread, she’s playing a much more comedic role in this new film. Funnily enough, both movies are about fashion in the 1950s, yet we can almost guarantee Daniel Day-Lewis doesn’t pop up in this one.

Nope (July 22) new Trailer r 135m Genre Horror, Mystery, Science Fiction, Thriller Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun Directed by Jordan Peele watch on the big screen watch on the big screen Read more

What’s it about: The inhabitants of a California ranch make a shocking discovery.

Who will love it: Jordan Peele fans, horror aficionados, people who love aliens.

Preview: After making Get Out and Us, writer/director Jordan Peele makes what is presumably another subversive horror movie but with a much bigger scope than his past works. Daniel Kaluuya, the star of Get Out, reteams with Peele for Nope, which also stars Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. Here’s hoping Peele has another hit on his hands.

Vengeance (July 29) new Trailer r 107m Genre Thriller, Drama, Comedy Stars B.J. Novak, Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher Directed by B.J. Novak Read more

What’s it about: A podcaster travels from New York City to West Texas so that he can look into the mysterious death of a woman he hooked up with.

Who will love it: True crime fans, dark comedy lovers, anyone wondering what happened to B.J. Novak.

Preview: The Office star B.J. Novak makes his feature-length directorial debut with the dark comedy Vengeance, which he also wrote and stars in. Other actors in the comedic thriller include Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, Issa Rae, and Ashton Kutcher, who plays against type as a shady sheriff. Vengeance received a positive reception at the Tribeca Film Festival and has the makings of a late-summer sleeper hit.

DC League of Super-Pets (July 29) new Trailer pg 100m Genre Animation, Action, Family, Fantasy Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski Directed by Jared Stern watch on the big screen watch on the big screen Read more

What’s it about: Pets of various Justice League members team up to save their owners.

Who will love it: DC Comics fans, families, pet owners.

Preview: We already know about DC superheroes like Batman and Superman, but we’re not as familiar with their pets–and that’s where DC League of Super-Pets comes in. The pets in question are voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Kate McKinnon while Batman and Superman are voiced by Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski, respectively. Judging from the two trailers, the movie looks to please families and DC Comics fans alike.

