Minions: The Rise of Gru heads to Peacock on September 23

Dan Girolamo
By

The fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise will soon be available to watch in your homes in a matter of weeks. Peacock announced that Minions: The Rise of Gru will begin streaming exclusively on the service starting September 23. Peacock described the film as “fall’s ultimate family movie event the whole family can enjoy,” in a press release.

Minions: The Rise of Gru follows the adventures of a 12-year-old Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, an ambitious child who will one day become one of the world’s top supervillains. After being denied entry into the infamous supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, Gru teams up with the Minions and the group’s ousted leader, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), to steal a prized Zodiac Stone.

It’s clear that audiences will come out in droves for the yellow, childlike creatures. Minions: The Rise of Gru opened in theaters on July 1 to a record-breaking $125 million four-day gross, the highest ever for a film launching around the holiday weekend. As of today, the sequel to 2015’s Minions is the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2022. The Minions became a social media phenomenon as the “Gentleminions” trend, where teens dressed up in suits and sunglasses to see the film, amassed over 280 million views on Tiktok.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is directed by Kyle Balda, who helmed both 2015’s Minions and 2017’s Despicable Me, with both films grossing over $1 billion at the box office. The impressive voice cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Pierre Coffin as the voice of the Minions.

Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting September 23.

