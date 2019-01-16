Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Netflix recruits Steve Carell for the Trump-inspired comedy ‘Space Force’

Chris Gates
By

It’s been a while, but Steve Carell is headed back to the small screen in a big way. Not only is The Office veteran set to play a role in Apple’s TV adaptation of Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning, but he’ll also star in the Netflix comedy Space Force, which was inspired by President Donald Trump’s real-life plans to take the U.S. military to the stars.

Carell co-created the series alongside The Office head honcho Greg Daniels, who will board Space Force as showrunner and executive producer. Netflix describes Space Force as a “workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services,” so despite the far-out premise, both Daniels and Carell should be on familiar ground.

Space Force was inspired by the news that the Trump administration plans to establish a sixth branch of the military called, well, Space Force. The new organization will be charged with protecting American interests in space and foiling the efforts of countries like Russia and China to develop space-based weapons.

A brief Space Force teaser posted on social media pokes fun at the Trump administration’s plans for military expansion, quoting directives to “defend satellites from attack” and “perform other space-related tasks,” before cheekily adding, “or something.”

Netflix ordered Space Force directly to series, although the final number of episodes the show will receive depends on how the writing process unfolds. Like the real Space Force, the Netflix comedy won’t come cheap. Carell will receive over $1 million per episode to appear on the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carrel has not been a regular on television since leaving The Office in 2011, although he has been a fixture at cinemas ever since. The actor can currently be seen in Beautiful Boy, Welcome to Marwen, and Vice, another political send-up.

Netflix hasn’t given Space Force an official release date, but the streaming network will have to move fast if it wants to beat the real thing. In August 2018, Vice President Mike Pence revealed that the White House wants to get its Space Force up and running as early as 2020.

Don't Miss

'John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum' -- Here's everything we know so far
First Man VFX Interview Featured Image
Movies & TV

Oscar-winning FX master explains why ‘First Man’ is a giant leap for filmmaking

Paul Lambert, the Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor on First Man, reveals the innovative techniques that blended old footage with modern movie magic to make the Apollo 11 mission to the moon resonate with audiences 50 years later.
Posted By Rick Marshall
spider man far from home trailer
Movies & TV

First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer offers a peek at life after ‘Infinity War’

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, set in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Curious about 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'? Here's everything we know so far

Despite some mystery surrounding Spider-Man's future after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters in July 2019. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
ESPN+ free trial UFC Fight Night
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night 143 for free with this ESPN+ trial offer

If you're looking for a way to watch UFC Fight Night 143 and other upcoming sporting events on mobile, then ESPN's premium mobile service has you covered, and you can even take advantage of a seven-day trial to stream it totally free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
netflix cost pricing plan breakdown version 1448211655 yard device
Movies & TV

How much does Netflix cost? Here’s a pricing breakdown of its plans

Wondering how much a Netflix subscription costs? You're not the only one. That's why we put together a quick-hit guide covering all the Netflix plans, whether you want to opt for 4K streaming or a disc-based option.
Posted By Parker Hall
consumers want net neutrality shutterstock 275054123
Home Theater

Not chill: Netflix is hiking prices across all its tiers

Netflix has to get the billions of dollars it's spending on new content from somewhere. The streaming giant announced price hikes across the board, raising its monthly rates between $1 and $2 per tier in the next few months.
Posted By Parker Hall
Steve Carell in The Office
Movies & TV

NBCUniversal will launch its own streaming service in 2020

NBCU is prepping a streaming service filled with its original content for a debut sometime next year, meaning that Michael, Dwight, and the rest of the Scranton crew might be moving to a new home.
Posted By Chris Gates
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Sling TV
Home Theater

Sling TV offers free shows, a la carte subscription channels to Roku users

If you are among a select group of Roku users, Sling TV has added free TV shows and the option to subscribe to individual channels without having to subscribe to the company's base level of channels.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Just Dance 2015
Gaming

Break out the Wii: ‘Just Dance’ movie reportedly in the works

Sony's Screen Gems has reportedly acquired the film rights to the Just Dance video game series from Ubisoft, which previously helped bring the game Assassin's Creed to the big screen in 2016.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple a24 sofia coppola bill murray on the rocks movie feat
Movies & TV

Apple’s first original feature film reunites Bill Murray, Sofia Coppola

The Lost in Translation team of Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray will reunite with their A Very Murray Christmas collaborator Rashida Jones for On the Rocks, Apple and studio A24's first official feature together.
Posted By Chris Gates
lg oled tv super bowl deals discount
Movies & TV

You can get a screaming deal on LG OLED TVs just in time for the Super Bowl

LG is offering steep discounts on its critically acclaimed OLED TV models just in time for the Super Bowl, letting discerning viewers watch their favorite athletes with higher picture quality than ever.
Posted By Parker Hall
best new shows and movies to stream John Wick Chapter 2
Movies & TV

First footage from 'John Wick: Chapter 3' has Keanu Reeves running for his life

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, the third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, hits theaters in May 2019. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Ghostbusters
Movies & TV

Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel already has a creepy teaser trailer

Jason Reitman, son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, has secretly co-written a follow-up to the 1984 supernatural comedy. Filming begins this summer, but it's not clear if the original Ghostbusters will reprise their roles.
Posted By Chris Gates