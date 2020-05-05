Netflix has released the first trailer for Space Force, its upcoming comedy series starring Steve Carell.

Created by The Office star Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation), the series is inspired by the newly created branch of the United States military tasked with waging “space warfare.” Carell portrays a general in the U.S. Air Force whose professional hopes and dreams take a frustrating detour when he’s asked to command a new branch of the military.

Along with starring in the series, Carell also serves as the series’ co-producer alongside Greg Daniels. He’s joined in the cast by two-time Oscar nominee John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich, Dangerous Liaisons), Diana Silvers (Ma), Tawny Newsome (Brockmire), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation).

Netflix teased the release of the show’s first trailer on Twitter, and offered up a promotional image of Carell in the branch’s “lunar camouflage” design. The image was accompanied by the tagline “Space will never see us coming.”

The real-world version of Space Force was officially created in December 2019 by U.S. President Donald Trump, who first broached the idea of an independent, space-based branch of the military in a March 2018 speech. The United States Space Force has had a rocky start to its existence, enduring both serious criticism and ridicule in equal measures, including a widely mocked logo that closely resembles the Starfleet Command insignia from the Star Trek franchise.

Netflix green-lit the Space Force sitcom and ordered a full season of the series in January 2019, before the branch had been officially established.

The 10-episode first season of Space Force is scheduled to premiere May 29 on Netflix.

