Netflix’s Space Force: Everything we know about Steve Carell’s new series

Space Force, the newest — and unfortunately, widely mocked — branch of the U.S. military, is getting its own Netflix series.

Set to star Steve Carell, Space Force is a workplace comedy series from the mind of Greg Daniels, the co-creator of Parks and Recreation and creator of the U.S. version of The Office. The series is inspired by the real-world military branch created by U.S. President Donald Trump and tasked with, well … doing stuff in space.

With the series premiering May 29, here’s everything we know about it so far.

Premiere date

After first announcing plans for the series in January, Netflix confirmed the release date for Space Force in early April. The series will arrive on the streaming service May 29.

To boldly go … where?

The series casts Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird, whose dreams of a leadership role in the U.S. Air Force take a detour when he’s asked to lead a new, sixth branch of the U.S. military.

After uprooting his family, he finds himself operating out of a remote military base in Colorado and dealing with a colorful team of scientists as he attempts to meet various goals set for the agency by the White House.

The cast

Steve Carell leads the cast of Space Force as U.S. Air Force General Mark R. Naird, who’s tapped to lead the newly created military branch. Carell also serves as the series’ co-creator and co-producer alongside Greg Daniels.

Carell is joined by two-time Oscar nominee John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich, Dangerous Liaisons), Diana Silvers (Ma), Tawny Newsome (Brockmire), and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) in the series’s regular cast.

Malkovich will play Dr. Adrian Mallory, while Schwartz portrays the character F. Tony Scarapiducci, Silvers plays Erin Naird, and Tawny Newsome plays Angela Ali. The supporting cast of Space Force also includes Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

In April, Friends actress Lisa Kudrow was also confirmed to have a recurring role as Maggie Naird, the wife of Carell’s character.

joining the cast Lisa Kudrow
2015 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Filming

Principal photography for the first, 10-episode season of Space Force occurred in Los Angeles, California, and ended in January.

