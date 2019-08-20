Movies & TV

It’s official: The Matrix 4 will bring back Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss

Get ready to take the red pill again: Original co-director Lana Wachowski will write and direct a new sequel to The Matrix, with Keanu Reeves returning as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss coming back as Trinity.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures announced the new Matrix sequel, though they didn’t have much in the way of plot details, Variety reports. Wachowski is set to return after she directed the original trilogy with her sister, Lilly. Production on the film is expected to begin in 2020.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

A fourth Matrix move has long been rumored, with John Wick 3 Parabellum director Chad Stahelski claiming earlier this year that it was in the works. Writers Aleksandar Hemon (Love Island) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas) penned the script for the Matrix sequel along with Wachowski. Accomplished novelists, Hemon and Mitchell previously appeared in an episode of the Wachowskis’ Sense8 series for Netflix.

“We could not be more excited to be reentering The Matrix with Lana,” said Warner Bros Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing, and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Given both characters’ fates at the end of the original Matrix trilogy, the sequel will likely need to work out a clever way to reincorporate Neo and Trinity into the story. This shouldn’t prove too difficult for a series that’s been no stranger to mysticism and plot twists, though.

One name that’s conspicuously absent from the announcement is that of franchise co-star Laurence Fishburne, who portrayed Neo’s mentor, Morpheus, across all three films.

Collectively, the three Matrix films generated more than $592 million in domestic ticket sales, and more than $1.6 billion worldwide. The films helped established Reeves as a bona fide action hero at the box office, with The Matrix Reloaded (the second film in the trilogy) still holding steady as the sixth highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. It also had the fourth biggest opening weekend of all time for an R-rated film.

There’s no official title or release date set for the film at this point.

