Movies & TV

HBO’s Watchmen trailer looks nothing like the comic. That’s a good thing

Chris Gates
By

Earlier today, HBO released the first trailer for Watchmen, its adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ seminal graphic novel. Created and overseen by Damon Lindelof, co-creator of Lost and the man behind one of HBO’s best shows, The Leftovers, Watchmen has been promoted as a “remix” of the original comic that will use some of Moore and Gibbons’ ideas to tell a different story.

That might’ve been understating it. While the new trailer is bursting with classic Watchmen iconography, including plenty of superheroes, ink-spotted masks, and Watchmen‘s trademark blood-splattered happy face, the overall plot of the show diverges from the comic almost completely. It’s wild, it’s brand new, and it’s very intriguing.

The three-minute trailer is packed with details and action, although it does find time amid all of the explosions and violence to explain show’s basic conceit. In HBO’s Watchmen, vigilantes sporting masks like the one worn by one of Watchmen‘s heroes, Rorschach, launch a coordinated attack on Tulsa’s police officers. In response, the cops start wearing masks to hide their identities. The ensuing conflict looks like it will be a battle between the vigilantes and the authorities, with Oscar-winner Regina King’s Angela Abar caught in somewhere in the middle.

That’s very, very different from the book, which is about a team of former superheroes coming out of hiding in order to stop a plot to destroy the world. Still, a few familiar faces pop up in the trailer: Jeremy Irons appears as an older Adrian Veidt, who’s the mastermind behind the comic’s doomsday plot, while the all-blue super-scientist Dr. Manhattan makes a trip from Mars to Earth. In addition, the original Watchmen team seem to have its own television show. Like we said, it’s quite different.

Judging by the trailer, shying away from a direct adaptation was a smart move on Lindelof’s part. A new story should keep the action fresh for both newcomers and die-hard fans, and we’ve seen what happens when Watchmen is adapted too literally. Zack Snyder’s big-screen Watchmen flick, which hit theaters in 2009, copied many scenes from the comic shot-for-shot and lost the story’s soul in the process.

Besides, if you don’t like HBO’s take on the material? It’s not a problem. Moore and Gibbons’ original story can be found in libraries and comic shops across the country. If you want the classic story, all you need to do is pick it up and start reading.

Watchmen arrives on HBO this October.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best new podcasts
Up Next

The Star Trek: Picard TV series: Everything we know
new on amazon prime this is football
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video and what’s leaving in August 2019

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all of the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in July and August, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
fortnite overtime challenges season 9
Gaming

Here’s our guide to the leaked Fortnite season 9 overtime challenges and rewards

Fortnite season 9 isn't quite over yet. Fortnite overtime challenges are coming and players can complete them to get some extra experience and skin styles. Here's a guide on how to complete them all.
Posted By Cody Perez
every upcoming marvel show and movie black widow
Movies & TV

From Hawkeye to Hit-Monkey, here’s every Marvel show and movie coming your way

The MCU's third phase might have ended, but Marvel's takeover of theaters and TV screens is just getting started. If you're hungry for more superhero action, here's every upcoming project to look forward to, from the MCU and otherwise.
Posted By Chris Gates
amazon kindle
Deals

Prime Day brings out the best deals on Amazon’s Kindle and Fire tablets

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and it brings with it some of the best deals on all kinds of tech products. Notably, Amazon's Kindle and Fire tablet range of devices have gotten some pretty major discounts,.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Tom Cruise
Movies & TV

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far

The 1986 action drama Top Gun helped make Tom Cruise a superstar, and now he's returning to the role of hotshot pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Here's what we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate
Movies & TV

Edward Furlong, Terminator 2's John Connor, returns for Terminator: Dark Fate

The most recent Terminator films didn't do so well, but now James Cameron has returned to try and reinvigorate the franchise. Here's everything we know about the cast, crew, and story of the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
First Man Best Movie 2018
Movies & TV

Hollywood has had a field day with the moon, but these are the films to watch

From a 1902 silent film to a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong, these films celebrate everything that led to mankind setting foot on the surface of the moon. Check them out in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
Posted By Rick Marshall
top gun maverick trailer comic con surprise
Movies & TV

Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con crowds with first Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Tom Cruise crashed Paramount's Terminator: Dark Fate panel to share the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, which explains what his character, ace pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell, has been up to for the past 30 years.
Posted By Chris Gates
Stranger Things Season 3 in the mall
Home Theater

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

After three wildly successful seasons of Stranger Things, everyone wants to know where Netflix will take the gang in season 4. Here's everything we know about the fourth season of Stranger Things so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Showtime to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix hacks tips tricks tv head
Movies & TV

Did I really watch that? Here's how to delete your Netflix viewing history

Everybody has some skeletons in their streaming closet, but you don't have to live with them if you don't want to. Learning how to delete your Netflix viewing history is easy, and we're here to help.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best tv series rick and morty
Movies & TV

Taika Waititi stars in the first clip from Rick and Morty season 4

Rick and Morty is back. Just in time for San Diego Comic-Con, Adult Swim released our first look at the show's fourth season. The clip released Friday afternoon stars Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi as…
Posted By Mathew Katz
cats trailer uncanny valley
Movies & TV

Cringeworthy Cats trailer reminds us we’re not out of the Uncanny Valley yet

The first Cats trailer offers a disturbing reminder of how easy it still is for films that rely heavily on CG effects blended with human performances to slip into the Uncanny Valley of troubling visual elements.
Posted By Rick Marshall
hbo go vs now game of thrones streaming
Movies & TV

Here are our predictions for the 2019 Emmy Awards

With Game Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the pack, the 2019 Emmy Awards is gearing up to be a great event. We've made our predictions of which actors and series might win in the biggest categories.
Posted By Christine Persaud