 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Marvel’s Kevin Feige reveals plans for two panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

By
Kevin Feige holds a microphone onstage at Comic-Con.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr
A banner for "San Diego Comic-Con."
This story is part of our complete Comic-Con coverage

Marvel Studios is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 after skipping last year’s event due to the actors’ strike. Marvel will hold its traditional Hall H panel on Saturday, July 27. However, Marvel will host a special Thursday panel in honor of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke to Deadline about the Thursday panel titled, “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life,” and which stars will be there.

Recommended Videos

“I think people know we’re going to be there on Saturday for our traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at about our upcoming movies,” Feige said. “But what I don’t think people know is that we’re also going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever. Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn [Levy], Hugh [Jackman], Ryan [Reynolds] and I will be there.”

Thursday’s panel will be held on July 25, 2026, one day before Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters nationwide. Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to the panel.

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool &amp; Wolverine Celebration of Life. Hall H at 6:30pm.

Seats are limited. Enter for your chance to reserve here: https://t.co/fy1Ubs3V5s pic.twitter.com/8IHtKd7vzm

&mdash; Comic-Con International (@Comic_Con) July 15, 2024

Saturday’s Marvel panel at SDCC 2024 is easily one of the most anticipated events of the weekend. San Diego Comic-Con is a launching pad for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with exclusive footage and release dates announced for upcoming projects. Feige spoke about the importance of Marvel’s signature panel inside Hall H.

“What we’re able to do this time is to get back to literally designing our film schedules around what we would have ready to show at Comic-Con — to announce and set the expectations and the tonality of what’s to come over the next couple of years,” Feige explained. “And that starts in Hall H. I think Hall H has become such an iconic venue that people who’ve never been to Comic-Con know what Hall H is or know that Hall H stands for the unveiling of important, fun pop culture moments.”

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 will run from July 25-28.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The 7 best San Diego Comic-Cons, ranked
The cast of The Avengers and Joss Whedon at Comic-Con 2015.

On Thursday, July 20, the annual Comic-Con International will return to San Diego for another round of the biggest comic convention in North America. Because of the respective actors' and writers' strikes, this year's San Diego Comic-Con won't have the star power of years past. But it remains the premiere destination for fans of all stripes, and there are still some great panels awaiting you.

For the moment, we're going to focus on the past. Comic-Con had a modest beginning in 1970 when the first-ever Golden State Comic Con attracted 300 fans to the U.S. Grant Hotel. Attendance rose steadily over the years, and the renamed San Diego Comic-Con kept expanding in size until it became an event unto itself. In the present, Comic-Con takes over a good deal of San Diego's Gaslamp District during the show, and it just keeps getting bigger.

Read more
The 10 most controversial moments at San Diego Comic-Con
A banner for "San Diego Comic-Con."

San Diego Comic-Con is one of the most highly-anticipated events in pop culture. Hordes of fans gather from around the world to show off their cosplays, get celebrity autographs, or see film and TV studios' big reveals live and in person.

But such a huge cultural event has had more than its fair share of controversy over the years. With 2023's convention now open for business, fans should take a moment to acknowledge the more contentious moments in SDCC's history.
The Rhys Ifans incident

Read more
The best San Diego Comic-Con panels ever
Andrew Garfield poses as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic Con.

San Diego Comic-Con has a long history, but it's only in more recent years that the event has become fodder for such extensive media coverage. At its core, Comic-Con is all about finding ways for the people behind nerd culture to connect with the genre's many fans. Naturally, this has led to a number of truly excellent panels over the long history of the event.

Even so, though, some Comic-Con moments live forever in a way that others don't. These are the panels that rise above the rest as the best in the history of Comic-Con.
Star Wars makes its debut
MidAmeriCon (1976) Worldcon - Star Wars Q&A

Read more