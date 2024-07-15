Marvel’s Kevin Feige reveals plans for two panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Marvel Studios is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 after skipping last year’s event due to the actors’ strike. Marvel will hold its traditional Hall H panel on Saturday, July 27. However, Marvel will host a special Thursday panel in honor of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke to Deadline about the Thursday panel titled, “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life,” and which stars will be there.

“I think people know we’re going to be there on Saturday for our traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at about our upcoming movies,” Feige said. “But what I don’t think people know is that we’re also going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever. Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn [Levy], Hugh [Jackman], Ryan [Reynolds] and I will be there.”

Thursday’s panel will be held on July 25, 2026, one day before Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters nationwide. Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to the panel.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life. Hall H at 6:30pm. Seats are limited. Enter for your chance to reserve here: https://t.co/fy1Ubs3V5s pic.twitter.com/8IHtKd7vzm — Comic-Con International (@Comic_Con) July 15, 2024

Saturday’s Marvel panel at SDCC 2024 is easily one of the most anticipated events of the weekend. San Diego Comic-Con is a launching pad for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with exclusive footage and release dates announced for upcoming projects. Feige spoke about the importance of Marvel’s signature panel inside Hall H.

“What we’re able to do this time is to get back to literally designing our film schedules around what we would have ready to show at Comic-Con — to announce and set the expectations and the tonality of what’s to come over the next couple of years,” Feige explained. “And that starts in Hall H. I think Hall H has become such an iconic venue that people who’ve never been to Comic-Con know what Hall H is or know that Hall H stands for the unveiling of important, fun pop culture moments.”

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 will run from July 25-28.