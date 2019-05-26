Digital Trends
Movies & TV

That’s it? 11 absolutely awful TV show finales that will annoy us forever

Christine Persaud
By

As TV fans, when we get fully immersed in a series we’re with it until the bitter end. Series like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy, and M.A.S.H. gave viewers a fantastic send-off, wrapping up long-running stories in the most poignant of ways.

Sadly, many times a series’ ending leaves viewers feeling empty, angered, or cheated out of a proper goodbye. With HBO’s Game of Thrones being the most recent show to deliver a controversial coda, now’s a good time to look at some of the worst TV series finales of all time.

(Note: There will be major spoilers for each of the series discussed.) 

Beverly Hills 90210

Worst TV finales

After 10 seasons of teen angst and drama, the big ending for this popular Fox sitcom, which aired in 2000, saw Donna (Tori Spelling) and David (Brian Austin Green) finally get married. Beyond their torrid romance, rather than move onward and upward with her life, Kelly (Jennie Garth) decided to pursue her relationship with lady magnet and constant drifter Dylan (Luke Perry). Really? Adding more fuel to the horrible fire, Jason Priestley, who had left the show after the prior season, didn’t even return in person to reprise his role as key character Brandon, and simply sent a video message with warm wishes for his once best buds. The show was never Shakespeare, but the finale left many believing that it overstayed its welcome.

Dexter

Worst TV finales

This series aired for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, and Dexter viewers became completely infatuated with the title character. A vigilante serial killer, beautifully portrayed by Michael C. Hall, you couldn’t help but fall in love with Dexter. Each season seemed to be better than the last at first, but the series showed signs of peaking in season 4 when John Lithgow wowed us with a character arc as the Trinity Killer. Loyal fans continued to stick with it for the lackluster seasons that followed, though, hoping for at least a satisfying ending. That never happened, unfortunately, and the finale — which felt all too rushed — just ended up angering longtime viewers. To this day, fans are still calling for a spinoff, dismissing the finale that had Dexter living in a personal hell as a bearded lumberjack in hiding, never to have been caught or presumably kill again.

Game of Thrones

game of thrones episode 6 trailer photos p1

After eight seasons of build-up, fan reactions to the finale of this HBO series were mixed, but many were disappointed with not only the final episode, but the final season on the whole. Without George R.R. Martin’s insight, show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had to wing it, so to speak. To say viewers weren’t satisfied with their decisions is a dragon-sized understatement. Character development was pushed to the wayside, story arcs were rushed, and popular characters weren’t given the due they deserved. Many felt Daenerys’ journey to becoming the Mad Queen, for example, happened far too abruptly. No one expected a happy ending for the series overall, per se, but for a show that started strong and managed to keep its loyal viewers eager for its return throughout a two-year hiatus, we expected so much more than a default king and a banished Jon Snow.

How I Met Your Mother

Worst TV finales

The finale of this long-running series polarized viewers. The premise of the show, which ran on CBS for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014, had lead character Ted Mosby (voiced in narration by Bob Saget and played by Josh Radnor) recounting to his now teenage kids the long, roundabout story of how he met their mother. Every episode featured an integral moment in his life that supposedly led up to that big meeting. So when, after a 208-episode buildup, viewers find out the mother had actually long passed on and wasn’t about to walk into the frame to let them know dinner was ready, hearts across America sunk in despair. What truly angered fans, though, was that Ted went on to pursue his on-again, off-again relationship with Robin (Cobie Smulders), thus cheapening the story. Basically, the mother that had been so central to the story ended up playing second fiddle to “Aunt Robin.”  Sure, love stories don’t always have a happy ending, but with such a long, drawn-out story about how Ted met this woman, one would expect it to be a romantic love story, not a tale of the one that got away.

Lost

Worst TV finales

Another finale that polarized viewers, the much-hyped end to Lost aired on ABC to conclude the show’s six-season run in 2010, and seemed to add more confusion on top of the head-scratching premise of the series as a whole. So wait, were they dead all along? Are they dead now? At which point did they die? Which parts of the time-jumping story were real and which weren’t? Admittedly, while many fans called this show’s finale one of the worst, others appreciate the open-ended nature of the conclusion, which spurred debates and theories that are discussed to this day. Maybe that’s what creators J.J. Abrams, Carlton Cuse, and Damon Lindelof intended? Either way, some clarity would have been nice to tie up the convoluted, strange, and mysterious series.

Roseanne

Worst TV finales
ABC

This 1980s/’90s sitcom almost single-handedly made viewers despise the “dream sequence” — even more so than St. Elsewhere did years before (see below). After nine seasons of depicting an average working-class family struggling to get by, the show took a weird turn when title character Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) hit it big and won the lottery. The family went on a bender, living it up with their newfound wealth, and setting viewers up for a disastrous end. Viewers eventually learned that, sadly, it was all a story contrived by Roseanne. In fact, we discover that her husband, Dan (John Goodman), didn’t recover from the heart attack he suffered in the prior season. Everything they’d seen was a product of her writings, including details of her family that were altered for dramatic effect. Sure, any person with a heart would have shed a tear listening to Roseanne’s final, touching voice-over, but why turn what was an uplifting, comical show into a well of sadness, leaving us all with pits in our stomachs at the uncomfortable realization? And frankly, we’re not even going to touch the popular reboot(s).

Seinfeld

Worst TV finales

After nine seasons chock-full of brilliantly funny episodes about nothing, fans were understandably peeved when the final episode of this popular NBC sitcom fell short of expectations. The two-part finale saw the core foursome — Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Kramer (Michael Richards), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and George (Jason Alexander) — arrested for failing to help out someone in trouble, apparently breaking the Good Samaritan Law. While on trial, they face a series of people for whom they have caused trouble over the years — from the old lady Jerry robbed for a loaf of marble rye, to the virgin woman who inspired the four to hold “The Contest.” In theory, it was a great way to remind viewers of some of the best moments (and characters) from the previous seasons, like The Bubble Boy and the Soup Nazi. Sadly, the execution did not live up to the promise.

Sex and the City

cbs comedy entourage sex and the city
HBO

What made the finale of this popular HBO romantic comedy so bad was that it went against the very premise of the show. For six seasons, we were taken through the life of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a 30-something single woman living as a writer in New York City, and her friends Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), also all single, but dating. Oh, were they dating. The largely female audience lauded the four women for their successes, independence and, of course, stunning outfits. And viewers seemed to want to see Carrie remain alone. Unfortunately, she ended up with her on-again, off-again (and again and again) boyfriend “Mr. Big” — much to fans’ disappointment. This wasn’t supposed to be a love-story-with-a-happy-ending kind of show. It cheapened what was supposed to be a powerful dramatic comedy about female empowerment, turning it into a story about a woman pushing 40 who finally finds her knight in shining armor.

The Sopranos

Worst TV finales

After six seasons of sex, drama, and violence, many expected The Sopranos to end with a bang. But the show, which ran on HBO from 1999 to 2007, actually ended with a fizzle. Viewers were left without answers, and with a cheapened feeling every time they hear Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, the tune that played in the background as the final events unfolded. In the final scene, it appeared as though mob boss Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) was about to get whacked while he and his family were enjoying a peaceful meal at a diner. But then the screen simply turned black. Viewers were not only disappointed, but many frantically grabbed for their remotes, thinking their TVs had gone kaput until they saw the credits slowly, and discouragingly, begin to roll. Talk about a letdown.

St. Elsewhere

Worst TV finales

After six season and 137 episodes packed with myriad storylines and tons of medical drama, viewers come to discover that it was all a dream — an imagination from inside the head of an autistic boy glaring into a snow globe that contained a miniature version of the hospital. Viewers were understandably aghast. It made every heartstring pulled, every emotional scene, and every love story nothing more than a facade. Running from 1982 through 1988 on NBC, St. Elsewhere ultimately made medical dramas a genre of their own. It won tons of awards, and is often considered one of the greatest shows of all time. So to have such an abysmal ending was a true disappointment. Even William Daniels, who played Dr. Mark Craig, admitted during a cast reunion interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2012 that a lot of the cast didn’t care for the ending. “But they did want to end the show, and not have little St. Elsewheres coming after it.” Making it seem as though the show never really existed is as good a way as any to accomplish that.

Two and a Half Men

Worst TV finales

This CBS show was arguably doomed from the moment Ashton Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen. The storyline about Sheen’s character, Charlie, suddenly passing on, and a random billionaire (Kutcher) happening upon the house and deciding to buy it and take pity on squatter Alan (Jon Cryer) was unbelievable on its own. Not to mention that the show lost the “half” part of the “two and a half men” when Angus T. Jones (Jake) left as a regular cast member in the 10th season of the 12-season run. But the finale put the icing on the cake. It played with the idea that Charlie wasn’t dead after all, but rather kept prisoner by his longtime stalker, Rose (Melanie Lynskey). In the end, a person presumed to be Charlie but seen only from the back arrives at the door, greeted by a piano that falls from the sky and kills him. The shot cuts to director Chuck Lorre, who declares, “Winning!” in reference to Sheen’s famous catchphrase, which he often used after being removed from the show. It was more like a middle finger episode to Sheen than it was an attempt to offer closure for a show that had seen such a long and successful run.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

These are the best movies streaming on Hulu right now (May 2019)
Up Next

The best Nintendo Switch games
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Now that Game of Thrones is over, which fan theories came true?

We finally know who won the Game of Thrones, but the ruler's identity is just the beginning. Here's our list of the fan theories that came true, the ones that didn't, and the ones we're still not sure about.
Posted By Christine Persaud, Chris Gates
best hbo series shows barry featured
Movies & TV

Laugh, cry, or just relax with the best series now streaming on HBO

Whether you prefer the twisted world of True Detective or the lovable techies that have quickly come to define Silicon Valley, you'll love our picks for the best HBO series now available on HBO Now and HBO Go.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to watch game of thrones online version 1428850821 poster
Movies & TV

The best, most brutal, and most memorable Game of Thrones episodes

Game of Thrones might be over, but go ahead and watch it again. Revisit all of the nefarious plots, horrifying monsters, and brutal murders with favorite episodes of HBO's epic fantasy series.
Posted By Rachel Grozanick
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV adds entertainment, lifestyle channels

With the addition of Viacom channels, yet maintaining a big emphasis on sports, FuboTV could be exactly what you’re looking for in a streaming service. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen
Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate
Movies & TV

Terminator: Dark Fate: Everything we know about the new movie so far

The most recent Terminator films didn't do so well, but now James Cameron has returned to reinvigorate the franchise. Here's everything we know about the cast, crew, and story of the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
star wars knights of the old republic ii completed by fans 8 years after release 2 finished modders
Movies & TV

Knights of the Old Republic: Can Star Wars make a watchable video game movie?

Disney is developing a trilogy based on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game, but even the Jedi are going to have trouble overcoming the long, disappointing history of subpar game-to-movie adaptations.
Posted By Chris Gates
'Game of Thrones' power rankings: 'Dragonstone'
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones revisited: 7 storylines set in motion in season 1

If you paid close attention in the first season of Game of Thrones, you'll realize that many arcs that seemed odd in the final moments were seeded all the way from the beginning, foreshadowing much of what eventually happened.
Posted By Christine Persaud
best movies on hbo blackkklansman
Movies & TV

Tired of stock Netflix titles? Here are the best films streaming on HBO

From The Hangover to Dawn of the Dead and everything in between, we've compiled a list of the best movies currently available on HBO, whether you're looking for something thrilling, or fun to watch with the entire family.
Posted By Will Nicol, Brie Barbee
how to watch nhl playoffs online bruins vs blues stanley cup
Movies & TV

Here’s how to stream every game of the NHL finals online

Are you one of those die hard fans who needs to catch every minute of ice-shredding action in the 2019 NHL finals? If so, here's your complete guide to watching the Stanley Cup online.
Posted By Chris Gates, Joe Donovan
best movies on netflix fifth element
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix street food featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (May 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to watch game of thrones online apple tv app 4
Home Theater

With tvOS 12.3, Apple’s TV app begins its platform-conquering journey

Apple's redesigned TV app experience is here, and it's on Apple TV, iOS, and even some smart TVs. But what exactly is this new experience and how is it different than Roku, Amazon, and others? We've got the answers.
Posted By Simon Cohen
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll