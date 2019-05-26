Share

As TV fans, when we get fully immersed in a series we’re with it until the bitter end. Series like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy, and M.A.S.H. gave viewers a fantastic send-off, wrapping up long-running stories in the most poignant of ways.

Sadly, many times a series’ ending leaves viewers feeling empty, angered, or cheated out of a proper goodbye. With HBO’s Game of Thrones being the most recent show to deliver a controversial coda, now’s a good time to look at some of the worst TV series finales of all time.

(Note: There will be major spoilers for each of the series discussed.)

Beverly Hills 90210

After 10 seasons of teen angst and drama, the big ending for this popular Fox sitcom, which aired in 2000, saw Donna (Tori Spelling) and David (Brian Austin Green) finally get married. Beyond their torrid romance, rather than move onward and upward with her life, Kelly (Jennie Garth) decided to pursue her relationship with lady magnet and constant drifter Dylan (Luke Perry). Really? Adding more fuel to the horrible fire, Jason Priestley, who had left the show after the prior season, didn’t even return in person to reprise his role as key character Brandon, and simply sent a video message with warm wishes for his once best buds. The show was never Shakespeare, but the finale left many believing that it overstayed its welcome.

Dexter

This series aired for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, and Dexter viewers became completely infatuated with the title character. A vigilante serial killer, beautifully portrayed by Michael C. Hall, you couldn’t help but fall in love with Dexter. Each season seemed to be better than the last at first, but the series showed signs of peaking in season 4 when John Lithgow wowed us with a character arc as the Trinity Killer. Loyal fans continued to stick with it for the lackluster seasons that followed, though, hoping for at least a satisfying ending. That never happened, unfortunately, and the finale — which felt all too rushed — just ended up angering longtime viewers. To this day, fans are still calling for a spinoff, dismissing the finale that had Dexter living in a personal hell as a bearded lumberjack in hiding, never to have been caught or presumably kill again.

Game of Thrones

After eight seasons of build-up, fan reactions to the finale of this HBO series were mixed, but many were disappointed with not only the final episode, but the final season on the whole. Without George R.R. Martin’s insight, show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had to wing it, so to speak. To say viewers weren’t satisfied with their decisions is a dragon-sized understatement. Character development was pushed to the wayside, story arcs were rushed, and popular characters weren’t given the due they deserved. Many felt Daenerys’ journey to becoming the Mad Queen, for example, happened far too abruptly. No one expected a happy ending for the series overall, per se, but for a show that started strong and managed to keep its loyal viewers eager for its return throughout a two-year hiatus, we expected so much more than a default king and a banished Jon Snow.

How I Met Your Mother

The finale of this long-running series polarized viewers. The premise of the show, which ran on CBS for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014, had lead character Ted Mosby (voiced in narration by Bob Saget and played by Josh Radnor) recounting to his now teenage kids the long, roundabout story of how he met their mother. Every episode featured an integral moment in his life that supposedly led up to that big meeting. So when, after a 208-episode buildup, viewers find out the mother had actually long passed on and wasn’t about to walk into the frame to let them know dinner was ready, hearts across America sunk in despair. What truly angered fans, though, was that Ted went on to pursue his on-again, off-again relationship with Robin (Cobie Smulders), thus cheapening the story. Basically, the mother that had been so central to the story ended up playing second fiddle to “Aunt Robin.” Sure, love stories don’t always have a happy ending, but with such a long, drawn-out story about how Ted met this woman, one would expect it to be a romantic love story, not a tale of the one that got away.

Lost

Another finale that polarized viewers, the much-hyped end to Lost aired on ABC to conclude the show’s six-season run in 2010, and seemed to add more confusion on top of the head-scratching premise of the series as a whole. So wait, were they dead all along? Are they dead now? At which point did they die? Which parts of the time-jumping story were real and which weren’t? Admittedly, while many fans called this show’s finale one of the worst, others appreciate the open-ended nature of the conclusion, which spurred debates and theories that are discussed to this day. Maybe that’s what creators J.J. Abrams, Carlton Cuse, and Damon Lindelof intended? Either way, some clarity would have been nice to tie up the convoluted, strange, and mysterious series.

Roseanne

This 1980s/’90s sitcom almost single-handedly made viewers despise the “dream sequence” — even more so than St. Elsewhere did years before (see below). After nine seasons of depicting an average working-class family struggling to get by, the show took a weird turn when title character Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) hit it big and won the lottery. The family went on a bender, living it up with their newfound wealth, and setting viewers up for a disastrous end. Viewers eventually learned that, sadly, it was all a story contrived by Roseanne. In fact, we discover that her husband, Dan (John Goodman), didn’t recover from the heart attack he suffered in the prior season. Everything they’d seen was a product of her writings, including details of her family that were altered for dramatic effect. Sure, any person with a heart would have shed a tear listening to Roseanne’s final, touching voice-over, but why turn what was an uplifting, comical show into a well of sadness, leaving us all with pits in our stomachs at the uncomfortable realization? And frankly, we’re not even going to touch the popular reboot(s).

Seinfeld

After nine seasons chock-full of brilliantly funny episodes about nothing, fans were understandably peeved when the final episode of this popular NBC sitcom fell short of expectations. The two-part finale saw the core foursome — Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Kramer (Michael Richards), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and George (Jason Alexander) — arrested for failing to help out someone in trouble, apparently breaking the Good Samaritan Law. While on trial, they face a series of people for whom they have caused trouble over the years — from the old lady Jerry robbed for a loaf of marble rye, to the virgin woman who inspired the four to hold “The Contest.” In theory, it was a great way to remind viewers of some of the best moments (and characters) from the previous seasons, like The Bubble Boy and the Soup Nazi. Sadly, the execution did not live up to the promise.

Sex and the City

What made the finale of this popular HBO romantic comedy so bad was that it went against the very premise of the show. For six seasons, we were taken through the life of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a 30-something single woman living as a writer in New York City, and her friends Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), also all single, but dating. Oh, were they dating. The largely female audience lauded the four women for their successes, independence and, of course, stunning outfits. And viewers seemed to want to see Carrie remain alone. Unfortunately, she ended up with her on-again, off-again (and again and again) boyfriend “Mr. Big” — much to fans’ disappointment. This wasn’t supposed to be a love-story-with-a-happy-ending kind of show. It cheapened what was supposed to be a powerful dramatic comedy about female empowerment, turning it into a story about a woman pushing 40 who finally finds her knight in shining armor.

The Sopranos

After six seasons of sex, drama, and violence, many expected The Sopranos to end with a bang. But the show, which ran on HBO from 1999 to 2007, actually ended with a fizzle. Viewers were left without answers, and with a cheapened feeling every time they hear Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, the tune that played in the background as the final events unfolded. In the final scene, it appeared as though mob boss Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) was about to get whacked while he and his family were enjoying a peaceful meal at a diner. But then the screen simply turned black. Viewers were not only disappointed, but many frantically grabbed for their remotes, thinking their TVs had gone kaput until they saw the credits slowly, and discouragingly, begin to roll. Talk about a letdown.

St. Elsewhere

After six season and 137 episodes packed with myriad storylines and tons of medical drama, viewers come to discover that it was all a dream — an imagination from inside the head of an autistic boy glaring into a snow globe that contained a miniature version of the hospital. Viewers were understandably aghast. It made every heartstring pulled, every emotional scene, and every love story nothing more than a facade. Running from 1982 through 1988 on NBC, St. Elsewhere ultimately made medical dramas a genre of their own. It won tons of awards, and is often considered one of the greatest shows of all time. So to have such an abysmal ending was a true disappointment. Even William Daniels, who played Dr. Mark Craig, admitted during a cast reunion interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2012 that a lot of the cast didn’t care for the ending. “But they did want to end the show, and not have little St. Elsewheres coming after it.” Making it seem as though the show never really existed is as good a way as any to accomplish that.

Two and a Half Men

This CBS show was arguably doomed from the moment Ashton Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen. The storyline about Sheen’s character, Charlie, suddenly passing on, and a random billionaire (Kutcher) happening upon the house and deciding to buy it and take pity on squatter Alan (Jon Cryer) was unbelievable on its own. Not to mention that the show lost the “half” part of the “two and a half men” when Angus T. Jones (Jake) left as a regular cast member in the 10th season of the 12-season run. But the finale put the icing on the cake. It played with the idea that Charlie wasn’t dead after all, but rather kept prisoner by his longtime stalker, Rose (Melanie Lynskey). In the end, a person presumed to be Charlie but seen only from the back arrives at the door, greeted by a piano that falls from the sky and kills him. The shot cuts to director Chuck Lorre, who declares, “Winning!” in reference to Sheen’s famous catchphrase, which he often used after being removed from the show. It was more like a middle finger episode to Sheen than it was an attempt to offer closure for a show that had seen such a long and successful run.