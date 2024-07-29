San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is officially in our rearview mirror, and it was once again the focal point for several upcoming movies and TV shows. Last year, the Hollywood strikes forced the major studios to stay home, but they were back with a vengeance this year. Even though a handful of studios, including Warner Bros., only had a small presence, Comic-Con still had an overwhelming amount of news to absorb.

That’s where we come in. Here is a roundup of all the movie and TV show news announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Transformers One

TRANSFORMERS ONE | Official Trailer 2 (2024 Movie) - Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry

In addition to the new trailer posted above, the Transformers One panel in Hall H featured a trio of preview clips that are not online. The first preview focused on young Orion Pax (Furiosa‘s Chris Hemsworth) and D-12 (Brian Tyree Henry), the future Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively.

At this point in the story, neither of them could transform, but they proved their worth in a race against transformers. Following that, another scene was shown in which Orion and D-12, along with their friends, gained the power to transform for the first time. The final clip produced the only real piece of news of the panel, which is that Steve Buscemi is voicing Starscream.

The Rings of Power season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 – SDCC Trailer | Prime Video

In addition to dropping a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, Prime Video brought several cast members of the series. It may have been self-evident, but season 2 will largely focus on the rise of Sauron (Charlie Vickers), now that the dark lord has been revealed.

The panel also noted that the father of Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) will be revealed on the series, while the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) will be mentored by Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear).

The Boys

For the fifth and final season of The Boys, Jensen Ackles will reprise his role as Soldier Boy as a series regular.

Additionally, Ackles and former Boys co-star Aya Cash will both headline a new prequel miniseries called Vought Rising. Cash will once again play Stormfront, a former Nazi “hero” who helped create the “supes” on the series.

Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos | Official Teaser | Max

James Gunn’s Superman reboot isn’t the true beginning of the new DCU. That will actually start in December with the launch of the animated series, Creature Commandos.

This monstrous Suicide Squad will be overseen by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis, reprising her role from the DC Extended Universe). The rest of the cast includes Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, Zoë Chao, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, Sean Gunn, and Steve Agee.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

House of Ninjas‘ Kento Kaku was announced as the actor who will play Akira Nishikiyama in Prime Video’s adaptation of Sega’s video game franchise Like a Dragon: Yakuza. A teaser for the series was also previewed, and the show will debut on October 24,

Like A Dragon: Yakuza - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Marvel roundup

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Teaser | In Theaters February 14, 2025

Marvel had a BIG San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday night in Hall H. Among the revelations to emerge were Giancarlo Esposito’s character in Captain America: Brave New World. He’ll be playing Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society. The film will also tie back into Eternals and introduce adamantium into the main MCU.

Additionally, the Fantastic Four reboot has a new title. It will be called The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the primary cast will reprise their roles in the next two Avengers films.

Speaking of which, Kang is completely out as the next Avengers villain. In his place, Doctor Doom will emerge in two movies, which will be called Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The Russo brothers will direct both films, with former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. portraying Doom.

Star Trek Universe

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | First Look | Paramount+

A lot of Star Trek news dropped at the convention, including a first look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. Cillian O’Sullivan is joining the cast as Dr. Roger Korby, a character from the original series. The new Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series also picked up some returning cast members. Star Trek: Voyager‘s Robert Picardo and Star Trek: Discovery‘s Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, and Mary Wiseman will all appear on the show.

Two projects were revealed to be in development: a potential Star Trek stage musical and a live-action comedy series by Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Tawny Newsome and Justin Simien. As for Lower Decks, the fifth and final season will premiere on October 24. Additionally, the first trailer for Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek: Section 31 movie was revealed, and the film itself will premiere on Paramount+ in early 2025.

Star Trek: Section 31 | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+

Blood of Zeus

Netflix revealed that its Blood of Zeus animated series will conclude with its fifth and final season in 2025.

Silo

Apple TV+’s sci-fi series Silo will return for its second season on November 15. Steve Zahn is joining the cast as well.

Futurama

Futurama | Official Trailer - Season 12 | Hulu

The new season of Futurama on Hulu will explore some of the ramifications of the lifetime that Fry and Leela spent together in Meanwhile, the episode that was the series finale before the current revival. This season’s guest stars include Danny Trejo as Bender’s cousin Doblando, Renée Victor as Bender’s grandmother Abuelatron, Tom Kenny as a Gamester Alien, and Ana Ortiz as Bender’s love interest, Marquita.

Other guests appearing as parodies of themselves include Cara Delevingne, Tim Gunn, Bill Nye, Kyle MacLachlan, LeVar Burton, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Ghosts

Fans of the CBS supernatural sitcom, Ghosts, learned that Samantha Arondekar (Rose McIver) won’t be the only one seeing spirits next season. Her husband, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), will also be interacting with the ghosts in season 4. Additionally, Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris has been cast as Sam’s father.

The other casting news for the panel is that Mary Holland has joined the show as Patience, the “feral” Puritan ghost who kidnapped one of the other ghosts, Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones), last season.

Dexter

Dexter: Original Sin | Exclusive Tease From San Diego Comic-Con 2024 | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Michael C. Hall was the surprise guest for the Dexter panel that focused on the upcoming prequel miniseries, Dexter: Original Sin. Hall is returning as the narrator of Original Sin, and also reprising his role as Dexter Morgan in a new series, Dexter: Resurrection, despite the apparent death of his character in Dexter: New Blood.

Superman and Lois

Superman And Lois | Season 4 | Superman vs. Doomsday

The fourth and final season of Superman and Lois is adapting the famous Death of Superman storyline and the Funeral for a Friend aftermath. The show’s final 10-episode run will premiere on October 17 on The CW.

My Adventures with Superman

The third season of the animated series My Adventures with Superman will introduce Superboy, the young clone of Superman. No premiere date has been set.