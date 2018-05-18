The trailer for Netflix’s ‘Sense8’ finale prepares fans for war

Share

Fans of Netflix’s cult favorite sci-fi drama series Sense8 have long been excited that the show will do something never done before by an original Netflix series: Return from cancellation. Sense8 creator Lana Wachowski announced the beloved series will return for a two-hour special after it had been canceled by the streaming giant in June 2017, a testament to the following the show built for itself. A new trailer shows cool fight sequences and deep interpersonal connections between its eight main characters, offering fans series of battles that should come together into a tidy knot to finish out the sci-fi series.

The series about eight people connected through cosmic ways was canceled by Netflix weeks after its second season premiered. Wachowski credited “the passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up” from the legion of die-hard Sense8 fans with the show’s revival, according to the heartfelt letter she shared on the show’s official Facebook page. “Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life.” This is quite surprising since the show’s official Facebook page informed fans days after the show’s cancellation that their petitions and messages were heard but not enough to bring the show back to Netflix.

The letter not only revived hope of Sense8‘s return to our lives, but also gave the most definitive answer as to why it was canceled in the first place. In the letter, Wachowski stated Netflix did “love the show as much as we do, but the numbers have always been challenging.” She did not clarify if the numbers she was referring to were low viewership data, the expensive production cost, or both.

The new two-hour special will be the second of its kind in the series. Two days before Christmas in 2016, Netflix released a two-hour holiday special called Happy F*cking New Year.

Sense8 was part of Netflix’s cancellation spree that saw fan-favorites The Get Down, Marco Polo, and the star-studded drama Bloodline canceled within eight months of each other.

At the time of its revival from cancellation, Wachowski would not rule out more Sense8 in the future, writing, “After that … if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know.”

The two-hour special will hit Netflix on June 8.

Updated on May 18: Added new trailer.