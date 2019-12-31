It’s generally a good sign when a television series is renewed for a second season before the first episode of the show premieres. That certainly proved true for the new Netflix series The Witcher, reportedly the most popular streaming show in the world at the moment, and the second-most popular series of 2019 on the industry-leading streamer (after Stranger Things).

With the first, eight-episode arc of The Witcher concluded, the question now becomes: What’s next for Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri? Here’s everything we know about season 2 of The Witcher so far.

Premiere date

A month before The Witcher premiered on Netflix, the series was renewed for a second season on the streaming service.

Geralt's adventure is only beginning…. The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019

Production on season 2 of The Witcher isn’t expected to begin until early 2020, suggesting that early 2021 is likely to be the earliest a second season will arrive. No official premiere date has been announced at this point.

The story continues

The first season of The Witcher was primarily adapted from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, two collections of short stories that were set prior to the events in author Andrzej Sapkowski’s “Witcher Saga.” These stories served as a prequel to the events chronicled in Sapkowski’s main series and explored the early years of the three main characters — Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri — and how their paths initially crossed.

In a December interview with ComicBook.com, series executive producer Tomek Baginski indicated that the series couldn’t fit all of the content from those collections into the first season of The Witcher. This has led to speculation that the second season will deliver the rest of those seminal adventures while beginning to explore the events of the primary saga.

Nothing official has been confirmed so far, though, and season 2 could indeed take the trio’s story in some unexpected directions.

Who’s back?

Series stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan are all confirmed to be returning for season 2 of The Witcher, reprising their roles as Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, respectively.

Confirmation of the trio’s return accompanied the season 2 announcement made by Netflix, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich telling Deadline, “I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri.”

