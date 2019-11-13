A month before The Witcher‘s season 1 premiere, Netflix announced it already renewed the fantasy drama series for a second season.

Geralt’s adventure is only beginning…. The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019

Based on the dark fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, Man of Steel star Henry Cavill serves as the show’s protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. A monster hunter that is struggling to find his place in a cutthroat world inhabited by dangerous supernatural creatures and humans that are just as ruthless as the creatures inhabiting the land. The Witcher TV series is set to follow Geralt’s adventures and how his life will be changed after he becomes linked to a powerful sorceress and a young princess who holds a dark secret. Together, the trio must learn how to navigate this brutal world.

Netflix has yet to unveil when the second season will premiere as well as how many episodes will be ordered. However, the first season will be available on the popular streaming service on December 20. Prior to the season 1 release, Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer for the show in July during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, while it’s first full-length trailer was unveiled last month during Lucca Comics & Games.

The Witcher tv series was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (of Daredevil and The Umbrella Academy fame). In addition to Cavill, the other principal casts members include Freya Allan as the princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra portrays the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. Other cast members include Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as King Eist Tuirseach, and Adam Levy as Mousesack.

