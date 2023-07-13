 Skip to main content
Geralt fights to the end in The Witcher season 3 part 2 trailer

Blair Marnell
By

In the world of The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) was a solitary figure for years, doomed to forever be alone and likely fated to die fighting monsters at an early age. But over the course of the show, Geralt has opened his heart to his lover, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and he has accepted personal responsibility for the exiled princess of Cintra, Ciri (Freya Allan). Geralt truly loves the two women in his life, and they’ve become a makeshift family. But their bonds will be tested in the remaining episodes of The Witcher season 3.

The newly released trailer for The Witcher season 3 part 2 appears to show Ciri reluctantly parting from her surrogate parents for her own safety. Ciri possesses a magical power that has made her a target of dark forces, and she is running out of places to run and hide. As for Geralt, he’s done running. He’s ready to fight to keep his family together, even if it costs him his life.

Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.
Netflix

These are Henry Cavill’s final three episodes of the series, but the show will continue in season 4 with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt. It’s possible that these episodes will provide an explanation for Geralt’s new face, but that remains to be seen.

Joey Batey also stars in the series Jaskier the Bard, with MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.

The Witcher season 3 part 2 will drop on Netflix on July 27.

