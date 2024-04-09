 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about All of Us Are Dead season 2

Blair Marnell
By
The cast of All of Us Are Dead.
Netflix

Squid Game may get all the press, but it’s not the only hit Netflix original series coming out of South Korea. All of Us Are Dead also made a splash in 2022 when it premiered on Netflix. The series is based on a webcomic by Joo Dong-geun, and it follows a group of high school students in South Korea who struggle to survive the zombie apocalypse. And spoiler alert… not all of them do.

Netflix is still the streaming home of The Walking Dead, and yet All of Us Are Dead still managed to find an audience of its own and earn a season 2 renewal. Now, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about All of Us Are Dead season 2.

What is the series about?

A high school student is covered in blood in All of Us Are Dead.
Netflix

Zombies! Of course, it’s also about the survivors. But zombies are always the big attraction for shows centered around zombie outbreaks. Patient Zero in this show was Lee Jin-su (Lee Min-goo), a bullied high school student who was the first human infected with the zombie virus. Jin-su’s father, Lee Byeong-chan (Kim Byung-chul), experimented on that virus, and it was unleashed on an unsuspecting world.

Classmates Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) and Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young) are among the main survivors of their high school, and they both harbor romantic feelings for each other. Unfortunately, they only got to share a single kiss before Cheong-san seemingly perished while fighting his rival, Yoon Gwi-nam (Yoo In-soo). Cheong-san was also bitten and infected with the zombie virus by Gwi-nam, which is why he was willing to sacrifice himself for On-jo’s sake.

Who’s returning for All of Us Are Dead season 2?

Although Cheong-san’s death seemed pretty definite in season 1, Yoon Chan-young is prominently featured in the All of Us Are Dead season 2 announcement video from 2022. This indicates that Cheong-san will return in some form. In addition to Park Ji-hu reprising her leading role as Nam On-jo, the rest of the cast includes the following performers:

  • Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra
  • Lomon as Lee Su-hyeok
  • Ha Seung-ri as Jang Ha-ri
  • Lee Eun-saem as Park Mi-jin
  • Im Jae-hyuk as Yang Dae-su
  • Kim Bo-yoon as Seo Hyo-ryung

Additionally, actress Roh Yoon-seo has been cast in season 2 as a new character whose identity has not yet been revealed.

What will happen in All of Us Are Dead season 2?

Cho Yi-hyun in All of Us Are Dead.
Netflix

The first season ended with the reveal that Nam-ra overcame her infection to become a human/zombie hybrid, and she’s not the only one. This may also be the explanation for Cheong-san’s survival on the show, but we don’t have confirmation of that yet.

While speaking to AllKpop, series director Lee Jae Gyu offered these hints about where season 2 may go.

“If season 1 showed a comparison and contrast in how adults and students survive the zombie apocalypse, I want to show the comparison between the surviving human group and the zombie group in season 2,” said Lee.

When will All of Us Are Dead season 2 premiere?

Teenage zombies in All of Us Are Dead.
Netflix

Netflix has not announced a premiere date for All of Us Are Dead season 2, but it is expected to drop later in 2024. For now, we don’t even have a trailer or preview pictures to go on. But as the series gets closer to its return, you can expect to see all those things and more.

