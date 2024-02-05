 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated Henry Cavill movies you should watch after Argylle

Blair Marnell
By

This week, Henry Cavill — bad haircut and all — is back in theaters with Argylle, the new spy action comedy in which he plays the title character…who may or may not actually exist. This is Cavill’s first major theatrical film role since his cameo in Black Adam, which ended up being his last appearance as Superman.

Outside of the DCEU movies, Cavill is probably best known for his part in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, a truly great action movie that can’t be called underrated with a straight face. But when going over Cavill’s previous films to find his best underrated movies, we couldn’t help but notice that the vast majority of his early flicks are truly awful. Everyone has to start somewhere, but you’re better off sticking with our picks for the three underrated Henry Cavill movies you should watch. The alternatives were suspect at best.

Recommended Videos

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Henry Cavill in The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
Warner Bros. Pictures

At 40 years old, Cavill has probably aged out of ever playing James Bond on the big screen. The closest he’s come is a leading role in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guy Ritchie’s update of a ’60s spy TV series that most moviegoers had never heard about. Cavill plays Napoleon Solo, a CIA agent who reluctantly teams up with his Russian counterpart, Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer).

Related

The film maintains the ’60s setting of the television show, with some modern flare and an assist from undercover MI5 agent Gaby Teller (Alicia Vikander). This was one of those movies that was seemingly made to start a franchise, but couldn’t deliver on that part. As a standalone movie, it’s enjoyable action fluff.

Rent or buy The Man From U.N.C.L.E. on Prime Video and other outlets.

Enola Holmes (2020)

The cast of Enola Holmes.

Cavill definitely takes a back seat to Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes, but how often does anyone get to play one of the greatest detectives in literature? Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes supports Enola (Brown) as she proves her intelligence and worth, while solving a case on her own and following in the footsteps of her famous brother.

If you feel short-changed by Cavill’s small role in this film, he does return in Enola Holmes 2. And trust us when we say that a little of Cavill in this movie is much better than the direct-to-video quality dreck that he starred in before Man of Steel.

Watch Enola Holmes on Netflix.

Immortals (2011)

Henry Cavill in Immortals.
Relativity Media

You may get Clash of the Titans vibes from Immortals, especially since both films are drawn from Greek mythology. This may have also been the movie that gave Cavill the boost he needed to headline Man of Steel. In this film, he plays Theseus, the man chosen by the gods to end the dark reign of the evil King Hyperion (Mickey Rourke).

Technically, the gods aren’t supposed to be actively helping Theseus on his quest, but Poseidon (Kellan Lutz), Ares (Daniel Sharman), and even Zeus (Luke Evans) himself basically ignore that rule. Zeus even appears as an old man (as played by screen legend John Hurt), but Theseus may get more guidance from the beautiful oracle, Phaedra (Freida Pinto), if he can free her from Hyperion’s grasp.

Watch Immortals in Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video horror movies you need to watch in February
Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Noomi Rapace star in Lamb from a24

If you're a horror fanatic, finding great movies on streaming that are worth your time can be difficult. Shudder, of course, has plenty of great titles and is completely dedicated to horror as a genre. But if you're subscribed to Netflix, Max, or any other big service, it can be hard to sort out which horror movies are worth your time.

If you're a Prime subscriber, you likely know that Amazon Prime Video has a pretty solid library of titles to choose from. While Prime has something for fans of every genre, it does tend to bury its horror titles a bit. Here are three underrated horror movies that are worth checking out if you're a fan of the genre.
Smile (2022)
Smile | Official Trailer (2022 Movie)

Read more
5 war movies like Masters of the Air you should watch right now
Tom Hanks looks through broken glass.

Fans of Band of Brothers and The Pacific will love Masters of the Air, the new Apple TV+ series set during World War II. Masters of the Air follows the actions of the 100th Bomb Group, which gained the nickname the Bloody Hundredth. Key figures in the 100th include Major Gale "Buck" Cleven (Austin Butler), Major John "Bucky" Egan (Callum Turner), Lt. Harry Crosby (Anthony Boyle), and Lt. Curtis Biddick (Barry Keoghan).

While Masters of the Air is a television show, there are plenty of WWII movies available to watch right now. Here are five movies to watch if you like Masters of the Air. Our picks include a war movie from Christopher Nolan, a Steven Spielberg classic, and an alternate history revenge film.
The Thin Red Line (1998)

Read more
3 movies you need to watch in February 2024
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in Drive-Away Dolls.

Even in a leap year, February is the shortest month of the year. February also tends to be pretty bleak at the box office, with only a handful of new titles compared to the rest of the months in the year. Regardless, there are still three movies that you need to watch in February. And one of them is a streaming original on Netflix, which means you won't have to leave home for to watch it.

Our must-see movie picks for February include a new spy action comedy, an animated flick, and Ethan Coen's road trip film that doubles as a crime comedy.
Argylle

Read more