Argylle’s first trailer teases action, sex, and Henry Cavill with a bad haircut

Early next year, Apple TV+ and Universal Pictures are teaming up for a spy action comedy film called Argylle, which has some real-world intrigue behind the scenes. The Argylle movie is based on a book that hasn’t been released yet by first-time author Elly Conway, a woman who may not exist. There’s almost no digital footprint for the “real” Elly, and the main character in the movie is also named Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard). We suspect that the real novel writer is just using Elly Conway as a pen name, but that mystery will have to wait for another time. For now, the fictional Elly is about to be thrust into a spy story that is straight out of her novels.

Argylle | Official Trailer

As seen in the first trailer for the film, Elly has found success writing about the adventures of a superspy named Argylle (Henry Cavill with a bad haircut). He’s bolder than Bond and is played by an ex-Superman actor. But Argylle certainly isn’t real .. .or is he? There’s clearly something more to Elly’s novels than even she suspects because international espionage agents have noticed that she can seemingly predict the future of intelligence warfare. Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston portrays an apparently evil character who will do anything to see what Elly will write next.

The only one who can keep Elly out of enemy hands is Aiden (Sam Rockwell), a spy who may be as close to a real Argylle that Elly is going to get. Unfortunately for Aiden, he not only has to protect Ally, he also has to keep her beloved cat, Alfie, safe from harm. Judging from the trailer, Aiden isn’t exactly a cat fan, especially when Alfie meows at a particularly inopportune time.

The rest of the cast is pretty impressive, with Dua Lipa making her acting debut alongside established veterans like Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Rob Delaney, Jing Lusi, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn helmed the film from a script by Jason Fuchs. Argylle will hit theaters on Friday, February 2, 2024. After finishing its theatrical run, Argylle will stream on Apple TV+ at an unspecified date.

