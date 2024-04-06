3 underrated movies on Peacock you need to watch in April 2024

Peacock subscribers should be very happy with their film lineup this month. The Godfather trilogy is back, and so are the first four Mission: Impossible movies. But those could hardly be called underrated movies. And with so many options to choose from, some of this month’s new arrivals on Peacock could easily fall under your radar.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of the three underrated movies on Peacock that you need to watch in April. Two of our picks are comedies, but our first choice is a crime drama that is also one of Al Pacino’s most underappreciated films from the ’90s.

Recommended Videos

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Ten years after making Scarface together, director Brian De Palma and Al Pacino reunited for another crime epic in Carlito’s Way. In 1975, Carlito Brigante (Pacino) gets an early release from a long prison sentence and vows to go straight after getting this second chance. Carlito even renews his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Gail (Penelope Ann Miller), and makes plans for their future.

The big problem is that no one in Carlito’s old life is willing to let him start a new chapter. Carlito’s best friend and lawyer, David Kleinfeld (Sean Penn), keeps dragging him into increasingly dangerous entanglements with the criminal underworld. Meanwhile, a young gangster, Benny Blanco (John Leguizamo), wants to be Carlito’s new partner. And when Carlito continuously refuses, Benny sets out to destroy him.

Watch Carlito’s Way on Peacock.

Undercover Brother (2002)

The tone of Undercover Brother isn’t exactly like the Austin Powers movies, but it is a farce and it never tries to be anything else. That’s a good thing because the film has a lot of really funny scenes and an absolutely preposterous plot. Eddie Griffin stars as Undercover Brother, a freelance operative who is recruited into the B.R.O.T.H.E.R.H.O.O.D. by The Chief (Chi McBride) to work alongside Sistah Girl (Aunjanue Ellis), Conspiracy Brother (Dave Chappelle), and Lance (Neil Patrick Harris), the Affirmative Action hire.

The Man (Robert Trumbull) has a nefarious plan to control the minds of Black people, and he’s using General Warren Boutwell (Billy Dee Williams) to do it. In order to save the nation, Undercover Brother must go undercover and work for The Man’s right-hand man, Mr. Feather (Chris Kattan). Undercover Brother must also resist the charms White She-Devil (Denise Richards), a temptress who may turn him against his own cause.

Watch Undercover Brother on Peacock.

Paul (2011)

The title character in Paul looks like every alien you’ve ever seen in alien abduction recreations. But as Paul (Seth Rogen) explains, his image was intentionally spread by the government so people wouldn’t freak out if they ever saw him or his kind. After escaping custody and encountering two sci-fi fans, Graeme Willy (Simon Pegg) and Clive Gollings (Nick Frost), Paul convinces them to help him on his road trip to get home.

However, the government isn’t about to let Paul escape so easily. Special Agent Lorenzo Zoil (Jason Bateman) may talk a good game, but the real threat to Paul’s life and freedom is The Big Guy (Aliens star Sigourney Weaver), an enigmatic and powerful woman who is more than willing to kill Paul and his new friends.

Watch Paul on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations