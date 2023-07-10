Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

For the seventh time, Tom Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Once again, Ethan and his team — Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) — race to secure a weapon with the power to endanger all of humanity if it lands in the wrong hands. Standing in Ethan’s way is “The Entity,” a mysterious organization that will push Ethan and his team to its limits.

Since Mission: Impossible debuted in 1996, the film series has been one of the premier action franchises in Hollywood. Through six films, Ethan Hunt has become one of Cruise’s defining roles as he enters the pantheon of classic action stars. With a seventh and eighth film on the way, the Mission: Impossible franchise is not slowing down anytime soon.

Ahead of Dead Reckoning Part One, relive Ethan Hunt’s adventures by streaming every Mission: Impossible movie.

Where to watch every Mission: Impossible movie

The entire collection of Mission: Impossible films is available to stream on Paramount+. This includes:

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

After watching Cruise’s films, check out the Mission: Impossible television series that ran for seven seasons from 1966-1973. The series inspired the film franchise and produced the iconic theme music. All seven seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise

All six Mission: Impossible films are streaming on Paramount+.

How much does it cost?

Paramount+ recently changed its plans to reflect the integration of Showtime. Paramount+ Essential, the ad-supported plan, is now $6/month or $60/year. The Essential plan includes access to Paramount+ programs, and the NFL on CBS and UEFA live feeds. Paramount+ with Showtime is now $12/month or $120/year. This tier is ad-free and includes Showtime.

Is it worth watching?

Mission: Impossible is one of the rare franchises that has improved with age. Thanks to Cruise’s dedication to practical effects, the stunts in Mission: Impossible are arguably the best in Hollywood. From the halo jump scene in Fallout to the plane hang in Rogue Nation, there is nothing Cruise won’t do to entertain an audience. The upcoming motorcycle jump in Dead Reckoning Part One will undoubtedly become one of the most memorable stunts in the series.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout was the highest-rated film in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% on the Tomatometer until Dead Reckoning Part One opened to a 99%. Mission: Impossible is in the top 20 for the highest-grossing film series of all time, with a combined gross of $3.5 billion worldwide.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premieres in theaters on July 12.

