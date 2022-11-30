Where to watch the Will Ferrell Christmas movie Elf

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Everyone knows Santa Claus. Jolly and generous with gifts, ol’ Saint Nick lives at the North Pole, commands magical reindeer to fly around the world, and has an unhealthy taste for milk and cookies. He also has an army of elves to do his bidding, including making sure all those presents are made and delivered to good kids from Albania to Zaire.

Elf, the 2003 Jon Favreau movie that has since become a modern holiday classic, focuses on one such elf: Buddy, played by former SNL cast member Will Ferrell. Buddy isn’t your typical elf; he’s human and soon wants to find and meet his real father. Buddy’s journey from the North Pole to New York City, and all the hilarious hijinks he gets into along the way, has captivated audiences young and old, and has become required viewing when the temperatures drop and the mistletoe is hung. But where can you watch it?

Where is it streaming?

If you want to see Buddy venture from the North Pole to New York to find his long-lost father, head to HBO Max to begin streaming. Launched in 2020, HBO Max offers programs from its signature brands, such as HBO, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. Legacy shows like The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Game of Thrones can all be watched on the service as well as current movies like The Batman. And original programming, like Hacks and The Flight Attendant, exists under “Max Originals.” In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ will consolidate into one platform after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

Because it streams under WarnerMedia, Elf is also available to watch on TNT and TBS this holiday season. If you do not have cable TV, the Will Ferrell comedy can be accessed through live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. Hulu + Live TV features a fixed lineup of cable channels, while Sling TV is an à la carte model that lets users pick and choose the channel lineup.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Elf is currently streaming on HBO Max.

How much does it cost?

To access HBO Max, subscribers can choose between a plan with ads and a plan without ads. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month or $100 a month. Without ads, HBO Max costs $15 a month or $150 a year. HBO Max is also offering a special Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers, who can access HBO Max with ads at a discounted rate of $2 per month for the first three months. This special offer ends November 28.

Cable TV subscribers can watch Elf for free on TNT and TBS. Without cable, the film is available through live TV platforms like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month, but that price will increase to $75 per month starting December 8, 2022. Sling TV offers two basic packages: Orange and Blue. Separately, those packages cost $35 per month and they cost $50 if purchased together. Those rates will increase to $40 each or $55 together starting December 3, 2022. Extra Sling channels will cost anywhere from $3 to $11.

Is it worth it?

Certainly! Even though it’s nearly 20 years old, Elf has a modern yet timeless quality to it that makes it hold up to this day. Ferrell is at his peak comic form here, imbuing Buddy with a child-like wonder that clashes hilariously with his rough NYC surroundings.

In addition to Ferrell, Elf stars James Caan as Buddy’s biological father, Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, Mary Steenburgen, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Peter Dinklage, Amy Sedaris, and Andy Richter. The movie was directed by Jon Favreau and is 97 minutes long.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Elf registers 85% on the Tomatometer and a 79% audience score. On Metacritic, the film holds a Metascore of 64 and a user score of 8.5.

