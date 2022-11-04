 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Hulu Live and the Disney Bundle are getting more expensive

Phil Nickinson
By

It’s officially price increase season. Hulu has announced via emails and on its website that Hulu with Live TV — which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ to become the full “Disney Bundle” — will increase in price from $70 a month to $75 a month beginning December 8, 2022.

And if you have the Disney Bundle without live TV, you can expect that price to increase from $14 a month to $15 on that same date.

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

News of the Hulu price increases comes just a day after Sling TV announced it was increasing the cost of its basic plans by $5 a month.

If any of this sounds familiar and/or a bit confusing, it’s because December 8 also is the date on which Disney+ launches a plan that includes advertising with the on-demand content. That plan costs $8 a month, or $3 a month less than a “Premium” Disney+ subscription. That plan was announced in August and came with its own set of price tweaks across the Disney Bundle spectrum.

Come December 8, this is how everything will shake down:

  • Disney+ with ads: $8 a month
  • Hulu with ads: $8 a month
  • ESPN+ with ads: $10 a month
  • Disney+ and Hulu, with ads: $10 a month
  • Disney+ (no ads), Hulu, ESPN+, with ads: $15 a month
  • Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), ESPN+: $20 a month
  • Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads) + live TV, ESPN+: $70 a month
  • Hulu (with ads) + live TV, ESPN+ and Disney+ (no ads): $75 a month
  • Hulu With Live TV, Hulu on-demand (without ads), Disney+, and ESPN+: $83 a month

That’s … a lot of options. And if you’re doing your billing through a T-Mobile account, some of it might not be available. But the bottom line is this: You’re just going to have to pick what you want, pay attention to the price, and get ready to pay a bit more come early December.

Editors' Recommendations

YouTube blurs the TV lines even further with Primetime Channels
YouTube Primetime Channels.
How to watch the World Series in 4K
World Series on the Fox Sports app on an iPhone.
Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV: How to pick the best live streaming service
YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Hulu with Live TV: plans, price, channels, bundles and more
Hulu app icon on Roku.
HP is now in the OTC hearing aid game, powered by Nuheara
HP Hearing Pro by Nuheara.
Save $350 on the 48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV at this retailer today
An African landscape on the LG C2 OLED.
The best Netflix original series right now (November 2022)
Jen and Judy wearing all black, linking arms in a scene from Dead To Me.
The best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video (November 2022)
Amleth screams for battle In The Northmen.
The best thrillers on Netflix right now (November 2022)
Liam Neeson holds his weapon in A Walk Among the Tombstones.
The best anime on Netflix right now (November 2022)
A bloodied Ouma Tokita in Kengan Ashura key art.
The best horror movies on Amazon Prime (November 2022)
The cast of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.
Sling TV increases prices for everyone as it adds more subscribers
Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
The best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video (November 2022)
The cast of The Addams Family.