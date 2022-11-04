Hulu Live and the Disney Bundle are getting more expensive

It’s officially price increase season. Hulu has announced via emails and on its website that Hulu with Live TV — which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ to become the full “Disney Bundle” — will increase in price from $70 a month to $75 a month beginning December 8, 2022.

And if you have the Disney Bundle without live TV, you can expect that price to increase from $14 a month to $15 on that same date.

News of the Hulu price increases comes just a day after Sling TV announced it was increasing the cost of its basic plans by $5 a month.

If any of this sounds familiar and/or a bit confusing, it’s because December 8 also is the date on which Disney+ launches a plan that includes advertising with the on-demand content. That plan costs $8 a month, or $3 a month less than a “Premium” Disney+ subscription. That plan was announced in August and came with its own set of price tweaks across the Disney Bundle spectrum.

Come December 8, this is how everything will shake down:

Disney+ with ads: $8 a month

Hulu with ads: $8 a month

ESPN+ with ads: $10 a month

Disney+ and Hulu, with ads: $10 a month

Disney+ (no ads), Hulu, ESPN+, with ads: $15 a month

Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), ESPN+: $20 a month

Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads) + live TV, ESPN+: $70 a month

Hulu (with ads) + live TV, ESPN+ and Disney+ (no ads): $75 a month

Hulu With Live TV, Hulu on-demand (without ads), Disney+, and ESPN+: $83 a month

That’s … a lot of options. And if you’re doing your billing through a T-Mobile account, some of it might not be available. But the bottom line is this: You’re just going to have to pick what you want, pay attention to the price, and get ready to pay a bit more come early December.

