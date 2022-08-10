Disney+ with ads launches December 8; Hulu raises prices

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The ad-supported version of Disney+ will launch in the United States on December 8, 2022, the company announced today along with its earnings for the third fiscal quarter. The monthly subscription fee will cost $8 — that’s $3 cheaper than the “Premium” subscription, which runs $11 a month or $110 annually.

The ad-supported plan also will be available as part of the Disney Bundle, which gives subscribers access to Hulu and ESPN+. There’s a new skinny Disney Bundle, however. Here’s how that breaks down:

Disney+ and Hulu, with ads: $10 a month

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, with ads: $13 a month

Disney+ and Hulu, without ads, and ESPN+ (which still has ads): $20 a month

The legacy version of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ without ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+, remains $15 a month for existing subscribers.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”

Disney also announced that the cost of Hulu is going up, starting on October 10, 2022. It’ll cost $8 a month with advertising on the on-demand content, or $80 annually. If you want to get rid of most ads, it’ll cost you $15 a month. (There’s no annual option there.) ESPN+, as previously announced will cost $10 a month or $100 a year starting August 23.

Upcoming price increases notwithstanding, the trifecta of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ remains a strong go-to for consumers. Disney+ increased its subscriber base to 152.1 million worldwide, with 44.5 million coming from the United States and Canada alone. Hulu’s on-demand service added about 800,000 subscribers for the quarter to hit 42.2 million, with another 4 million subscribed to Hulu With Live TV. (It no longer is the largest live TV streaming service in the United States, however, having ceded that ground to YouTube TV.) ESPN+ added a half-million subscribers for the quarter to end at 22.8 million.

